



India has spotlighted its burgeoning relationship with Slovakia during a special National Day reception held in New Delhi. Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West), Sibi George, represented the country at the event organised by the Embassy of the Slovak Republic on Wednesday evening.





This gathering underscored the strengthening bilateral ties amid growing diplomatic engagements.





MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared details of the occasion via a post on X, highlighting Secretary George's attendance. The diplomat emphasised the positive momentum characterising India-Slovakia relations across multiple domains. These include political dialogue, trade and investment opportunities, technological innovation, and cultural-educational exchanges.





Ambassador George reaffirmed India's steadfast commitment to deepening this partnership. He also signalled openness to exploring fresh avenues of cooperation, reflecting a proactive stance in bilateral affairs. Such statements align with India's broader strategy to bolster ties with Central European nations.





In a parallel diplomatic development, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held discussions with China's Vice Minister Sun Haiyan from the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC). The meeting, which took place on the same day, focused on reviewing the upward trajectory in India-China bilateral relations. Both sides acknowledged the constructive progress achieved thus far.





The agenda extended to practical measures for advancing ties further. Key proposals involved enhancing people-to-people exchanges to foster greater mutual understanding. Discussions also touched on addressing sensitive issues, indicating a pragmatic approach to navigating challenges in the relationship.





This engagement follows a recent courtesy interaction on 13 January between leaders of China's Communist Party (CCP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale. The half-hour meeting occurred at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur after the CCP delegation expressed interest in connecting with RSS leadership. Sources within the organisation described it as a non-agenda-driven courtesy call.





These concurrent interactions reveal India's multifaceted diplomatic outreach. The Slovakia event highlights economic and technological synergies with European partners, while the China meetings signal efforts to stabilise and expand ties with a key neighbour. Together, they exemplify New Delhi's balanced foreign policy in early 2026.





From a strategic perspective, deepening links with Slovakia could open doors in defence and aerospace sectors, given the country's expertise in these areas. Slovakia's role as a NATO member and its indigenous defence production capabilities align with India's push for diversified partnerships beyond traditional allies. MEA's emphasis on trade, investment, and innovation further supports this trajectory.





Meanwhile, the India-China dialogues occur against a backdrop of geopolitical flux. Enhancing people-to-people contacts may serve as a stabilising factor, potentially easing tensions over border issues and trade imbalances. The RSS-CCP meeting, though informal, underscores unconventional channels in Track-II diplomacy.





These events portray an assertive Indian diplomacy navigating global partnerships. As 2026 unfolds, such receptions and bilateral talks could pave the way for concrete outcomes in trade pacts, tech collaborations, and strategic dialogues. Observers will watch closely for follow-up initiatives from the MEA.





Based On ANI Report







