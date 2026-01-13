



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar launched the official logo and website for BRICS 2026 on Tuesday, marking a significant step as India assumes the chairmanship of the multilateral forum this year.





This event underscores India's commitment to enhancing outreach, communication, and collaboration among member nations ahead of its leadership tenure. The launch took place in New Delhi and highlights the grouping's evolution since its formation in 2006.





BRICS comprises five core major economies—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—with recent expansions incorporating Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia as full members.





These additions reflect the forum's growing influence on the global stage. Collectively, the eleven member nations now represent approximately 49.5 per cent of the world's population, 40 per cent of global GDP, and nearly 26 per cent of global trade.





The newly unveiled logo draws inspiration from the lotus, a symbol deeply rooted in India's heritage that signifies rising resilience. Its petals incorporate the colours of all BRICS countries, illustrating unity among diverse voices under a shared purpose. At the emblem's centre stands the Namaste gesture, evoking respect and a collective call for collaboration.





Officials describe the logo as embodying a people-centric vision, with themes of cooperation, mutual respect, and solidarity at its core. Accompanying the design is the tagline "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," which encapsulates India's priorities for its 2026 chairmanship. This visual identity aims to foster a sense of shared destiny among members.





The official website serves as a central hub for BRICS-related information, including initiatives, projects, events, and official documents. It will facilitate greater transparency and engagement, enabling stakeholders to access updates seamlessly. This digital platform aligns with modern diplomatic practices, enhancing real-time connectivity across the grouping.





Following the launch, EAM Jaishankar emphasised that India's BRICS chairmanship will prioritise advancing global welfare, particularly as the forum commemorates its 20th anniversary in 2026. He highlighted the platform's role in addressing pressing international challenges through concerted action. This focus positions BRICS as a counterweight to traditional Western-led institutions.





The origins of BRICS trace back to 2001, when Goldman Sachs coined the acronym BRIC in their report "Building Better Global Economic BRICs." The analysis projected that Brazil, Russia, India, and China would dominate future global economic growth. This foresight laid the intellectual foundation for the grouping's emergence.





Formalisation began in 2006 with a leaders' meeting among Russia, India, and China on the sidelines of the G8 Outreach Summit in St. Petersburg. Later that year, the first BRIC Foreign Ministers' meeting occurred during the UN General Assembly in New York. These interactions institutionalised the platform for emerging economies.





The inaugural BRIC Summit convened in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in 2009, solidifying annual high-level engagements. In 2010, consensus emerged to expand to BRICS, with South Africa's inclusion at the 2011 Sanya Summit. This step broadened the forum's representation of the Global South.





Further expansion materialised in 2024, as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE joined as full members on 1 January. Indonesia followed suit in January 2025. Additionally, partner countries such as Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan were inducted, diversifying the network.





Over nearly two decades, BRICS has matured into a dynamic forum promoting cooperation in trade, investment, technology, and sustainable development. It offers emerging economies a vital space for dialogue on global challenges, including climate change and economic inequality. The grouping advocates reforms in multilateral institutions like the UN and IMF.





India's 2026 leadership arrives at a pivotal juncture, with BRICS poised to amplify its global footprint. Priorities will likely span economic resilience, technological innovation, and geopolitical stability. Under Indian stewardship, the forum could drive initiatives in digital infrastructure, green energy, and supply chain diversification.





The chairmanship also presents opportunities to bridge divides among members, particularly amid tensions involving China and Russia. India's balanced diplomacy, rooted in strategic autonomy, positions it well to mediate and foster consensus. This role aligns with New Delhi's broader vision of a multipolar world order.





Technological collaboration may emerge as a cornerstone, with focus areas including AI, quantum computing, and space exploration. BRICS nations collectively possess strengths in these domains, enabling joint ventures that rival Western blocs. Sustainable development goals, such as renewable energy transitions, will likely feature prominently.





Geopolitically, BRICS 2026 could address de-dollarisation efforts, alternative payment systems, and enhanced intra-group trade. India's experience in digital public infrastructure, like UPI, offers replicable models for members. These steps aim to reduce dependency on external financial architectures.





As the grouping marks two decades, reflections on achievements will accompany forward-looking strategies. Past summits have yielded tangible outcomes, from the New Development Bank to contingency reserve arrangements. India's tenure promises to build on this legacy while adapting to contemporary realities.





The logo and website launch signals a proactive start to India's BRICS journey. It reaffirms the forum's relevance in shaping a equitable global order. Stakeholders worldwide will watch closely as this influential bloc navigates 2026's complexities.





Based On ANI Report







