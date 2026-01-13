



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has outlined four broad priorities for India's BRICS 2026 Chairmanship: resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability.





These principles will guide the 18th summit of the grouping and provide a coherent framework across its three foundational pillars: political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.





Speaking at the launch of the BRICS 2026 logo and official website in New Delhi on 13 January 2026, Jaishankar emphasised that these priorities reflect India's vision for strengthening the bloc amid global challenges.





Under the resilience pillar, India aims to build structural institutional strengths capable of withstanding global shocks. The EAM specified efforts in agriculture, health, disaster risk reduction, energy, and supply chains, fostering cooperative frameworks to enhance collective preparedness and response among BRICS partners.





Innovation emerges as a central driver of global economic development in Jaishankar's remarks. He stressed the importance of leveraging new and emerging technologies to address socio-economic challenges, particularly those confronting developing countries, while adopting a people-centric approach.





Enhanced cooperation in start-ups, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and emerging technologies could meaningfully contribute to a more equitable world, according to the Minister. This focus aligns with BRICS's role in promoting inclusive growth for the Global South.





Cooperation and sustainability form the other key priorities. India intends to advance climate action, promote clean energy, and support sustainable development pathways that are fair and sensitive to diverse national contexts.





The newly unveiled BRICS 2026 logo symbolises India's balanced approach, blending tradition and modernity. Its petals incorporate the colours of all BRICS member countries, embodying unity in diversity and a shared purpose while respecting distinct identities.





Jaishankar highlighted that the logo draws strength from the collective contributions of members, underscoring BRICS's foundational ethos of collaboration without uniformity.





Complementing the logo, the BRICS India website was launched as a central platform. It will disseminate information on meetings, initiatives, and outcomes during India's chairship, boosting transparency, engagement, and timely communication for members and global stakeholders.





The origins of BRICS trace back to 2001, when Goldman Sachs coined the acronym BRIC in their report "Building Better Global Economic BRICs". This analysis projected that Brazil, Russia, India, and China would dominate global economic growth and emerge as leading economies.





The grouping formalised in 2009, holding its first summit in Russia. South Africa joined in 2010, expanding it to BRICS at the third summit in Sanya in 2011.





Recent expansions have significantly broadened BRICS's footprint. In January 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates became full members, enhancing the bloc's geopolitical and economic influence across Africa, the Middle East, and beyond.





Indonesia acceded as a full member in January 2025, further diversifying representation from Southeast Asia.





Additionally, partner countries were inducted, including Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. This tiered structure allows broader engagement without immediate full membership, amplifying BRICS's global outreach.





India's 2026 Chairmanship assumes heightened significance amid evolving multipolar dynamics. As a founding member with a track record of successful stewardship—evident in its 2021 virtual summit—India positions itself to steer discussions on equitable global governance.





The priorities resonate with India's strategic imperatives, including Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in critical sectors like agriculture and energy resilience. Collaborative supply chain frameworks could mitigate vulnerabilities exposed by recent geopolitical disruptions.





In innovation, India's burgeoning start-up ecosystem—home to over 100 unicorns—and leadership in digital public infrastructure like UPI offer replicable models for BRICS partners. People-centric tech deployment aligns with initiatives such as Digital India, potentially catalysing MSME growth across the grouping.





Sustainability priorities dovetail with India's commitments under the Paris Agreement and its push for net-zero by 2070. Promoting clean energy transitions, including green hydrogen and renewables, could foster joint ventures, leveraging Russia's resources, China's manufacturing prowess, and Brazil's biofuels expertise.





As BRICS evolves from an economic acronym to a strategic constellation, India's 2026 Chairmanship holds promise for recalibrating global order towards multipolarity, equity, and collective resilience.





The launch event underscores New Delhi's commitment, setting the stage for a productive year ahead. Stakeholders anticipate tangible outcomes from the 18th summit, reinforcing BRICS's relevance in 2026 and beyond.





