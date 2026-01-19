



Eight soldiers from the Indian Army sustained injuries during a fierce gunfight with suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in the remote forested upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.





The encounter erupted around noon on Sunday in the general area of Sonnar, northeast of Chatroo, as security forces conducted a joint search operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police.





Officials reported that a search team stumbled upon a group of two to three foreign terrorists, believed to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.





The militants opened indiscriminate fire and lobbed grenades in a bid to breach the cordon, prompting a robust retaliation from the troops.





The intense exchange of fire persisted for several hours, with intermittent bursts continuing until approximately 5:40 pm, before the guns fell silent.





Reinforcements from the Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and local police swiftly arrived to bolster the cordon and trap the terrorists.





The operation, christened 'Operation Trashi-I' by the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps, remains underway, with additional forces inducted to maintain pressure.





In a statement posted on X, the White Knight Corps highlighted the close coordination with civil administration and other security agencies. They praised the troops for their exceptional professionalism and resolve amid hostile fire in challenging terrain and harsh conditions.





Eight soldiers suffered injuries, primarily from grenade shrapnel, and were promptly evacuated to a hospital for treatment.





Advanced surveillance measures, including drones and sniffer dogs, have been deployed to accelerate the hunt and neutralise the terrorists. This incident marks the third such encounter in the Jammu region this year, following clashes in the Kahog and Najote forests of Kathua district's Billawar area on 7 and 13 January, respectively.





It comes in the wake of a major counter-terrorist drive launched in December 2025 across Jammu's forest belts to eliminate nearly three dozen holed-up militants.





A poignant reminder of the risks occurred on 15 December last year, when a police officer lost his life in an encounter at Soan village in Udhampur's Majalta area, with the terrorists escaping under cover of dense foliage and darkness.





Security operations have intensified ahead of Republic Day celebrations, driven by intelligence suggesting desperate pushes by Pakistan-based handlers to infiltrate more terrorists.





The sustained efforts underscore the Indian security forces' determination to secure the region and thwart cross-border terrorism.





Based On PTI Report







