



The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) recently hosted US Senator Steve Daines in New Delhi for a closed-door roundtable discussion focused on advancing economic and strategic cooperation between Washington and New Delhi. This event underscores the ongoing momentum in bilateral relations amid evolving global dynamics.





In a post on X, the USISPF highlighted the productive nature of the discussions, which involved members and advisors to its Board. Senator Daines emphasised the critical importance of deepening ties between the two nations, portraying the US-India relationship as a cornerstone of mutual strategic interests.





The senator's visit to India coincides with significant diplomatic shifts, including Sergio Gor assuming the role of US Ambassador to India. This timing adds layers of relevance to the engagements, as both countries navigate complex trade and security landscapes.





Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Senator Daines in Delhi. Jaishankar described the interaction as a "pleasure," noting a wide-ranging and open discussion on the bilateral relationship and its strategic significance.





On Thursday, Indian envoy to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, welcomed Senator Daines at India House in Washington. Kwatra appreciated Daines' insights during talks on trade, technology, innovation, and the evolving global landscape, reaffirming strong support for the partnership.





This series of high-level interactions occurs against the backdrop of anticipated discussions between Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio next month. Both sides have resumed negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement, signalling a push to resolve longstanding issues.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) recently detailed the inaugural conversation between Jaishankar and Rubio on 13 January. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal outlined that the leaders covered trade, critical minerals, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, energy, and regional developments during the call.





These engagements come amid tensions in trade negotiations, exacerbated by US tariffs of 50 per cent imposed by President Donald Trump on India over its purchases of Russian oil. India has been in talks with Washington since February last year, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaugural visit to the US capital.





The friction highlights broader challenges in balancing energy security with alliance commitments, particularly as India diversifies its oil imports from Russia amid global supply disruptions. Washington's tariff measures aim to curb such dependencies, yet they strain economic ties central to the strategic partnership.





Defence cooperation remains a bright spot, with ongoing dialogues likely encompassing joint exercises, technology transfers, and co-production initiatives. Recent MEA briefings suggest alignment on countering regional threats, including in the Indo-Pacific.





Civil nuclear cooperation and critical minerals discussions point to deepened energy and supply chain integration. India's push for reliable mineral sources aligns with US efforts to reduce reliance on China-dominated markets.





Senator Daines' visit thus serves as a microcosm of the multifaceted US-India relationship, blending economic pragmatism with strategic imperatives. As talks progress, outcomes could reshape trade dynamics and bolster collective resilience against geopolitical uncertainties.





The involvement of USISPF, a key advocacy group, amplifies private sector input into these high-stakes dialogues. Its roundtable format fosters candid exchanges, potentially paving the way for investment surges in technology and defence sectors.





Looking ahead, the Jaishankar-Rubio meeting holds promise for breakthroughs on tariffs and trade pacts. Resolving these could unlock greater market access, benefiting India's manufacturing ambitions and US export goals.





India's strategic autonomy in energy choices, exemplified by Russian oil imports, tests the partnership's durability. Yet, mutual interests in countering expansionist influences in the region provide a unifying thread.





These developments reflect a maturing alliance, where economic frictions coexist with robust strategic alignment. Senator Daines' engagements reinforce Washington's commitment, even as New Delhi asserts its priorities in a multipolar world.





Based On ANI Report







