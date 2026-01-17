



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India has issued a clear clarification regarding the nation's non-participation in the recently commenced 'BRICS Naval Exercise' dubbed 'Will for Peace 2026'. Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised on 17 January 2026 that the event was not a regular or institutionalised BRICS activity.





This multinational naval drill, unfolding near South Africa's coast in Simon's Town where the Indian Ocean meets the Atlantic, represents an entirely South African initiative. Several BRICS members have joined, but notably not all, underscoring its ad hoc nature rather than a bloc-wide endeavour.





Jaiswal pointed out that India has consistently refrained from such exercises in the past. Instead, the country's established maritime cooperation within the BRICS framework centres on the IBSAMAR exercises, which unite the navies of India, Brazil, and South Africa.





The most recent IBSAMAR edition occurred in October 2024, highlighting a trilateral focus that excludes broader BRICS participation. This contrasts sharply with the current 'Will for Peace 2026', led by China and involving Russia, Iran, and others.





Participating nations have deployed significant naval assets. China and Iran contributed destroyers, Russia and the United Arab Emirates supplied corvettes, while South Africa fielded a mid-sized frigate.





The week-long manoeuvres, which began on Saturday, encompass rescue operations, maritime strike drills, and technical exchanges, as announced by China's Ministry of National Defence. South Africa frames them as a response to escalating global maritime tensions.





Observers from Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, and Ethiopia are attending, adding layers to the exercise's composition. Notably, India and Brazil—core BRICS founders—chose not to participate actively.





This development occurs against a backdrop of strained South Africa-US relations, with Washington viewing the BRICS bloc as an economic challenge.





The acronym BRICS stems from its original members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the latter currently chairing the group.





India's MEA statement serves to delineate official engagements, reinforcing that non-participation aligns with prior patterns and prioritises structured formats like IBSAMAR. The clarification addresses media speculation, particularly amid reports from outlets like Al Jazeera on the drills' launch.





Geopolitically, the exercise highlights evolving alignments within BRICS, where South Africa's hosting amplifies its role amid global maritime flashpoints. China's leadership in the drills further spotlights intra-bloc dynamics, especially as India navigates its strategic partnerships.





For India, a key player in Indo-Pacific security, such distinctions matter in maintaining focus on bilateral and mini-lateral exercises that align with its defence priorities. The MEA's proactive response ensures transparency on New Delhi's naval diplomacy stance.





Based On ANI Report







