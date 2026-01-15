



US President Donald Trump has reiterated the strategic importance of Greenland to American national security, warning that Russia and China could seize influence in the Arctic region if the United States does not act decisively.





Speaking at the White House during a signing ceremony on Wednesday local time, Trump emphasised that the US must secure its interests there. He noted a positive relationship with Denmark, Greenland's overseeing kingdom, but insisted that Denmark lacks the capacity to counter potential advances by Moscow and Beijing.





Trump stated bluntly that without American involvement, "Russia and China are going to go in." He framed this as a matter beyond Denmark's control, positioning the US as the key player capable of addressing the challenge. This rhetoric echoes his previous interest in acquiring Greenland, which he first voiced during his initial presidency.





In response, Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt engaged in talks at the White House with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The meetings extended to a press address at the Danish embassy in Washington. Both leaders firmly rejected any notion of the United States acquiring Greenland, while announcing a high-level working group with Washington to tackle American security concerns in the Arctic.





Rasmussen described the discussions as an effort to accommodate Trump's worries without breaching Denmark's "red lines." He acknowledged Trump's expressed desire to "conquer" Greenland but claimed the talks had shifted the American stance towards respectful cooperation. The Danish minister stressed that Greenland remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark, both now and in the future.





Denmark and Greenland position themselves as Washington's closest allies, citing historical joint operations such as Danish troops alongside US forces in Afghanistan during the 2000s.





Rasmussen downplayed immediate threats from China and Russia, noting no current Chinese presence in Greenland. He dismissed fears of future dominance by these powers over the next decade or two.





As a NATO member through Denmark, Greenland falls under Article 5's collective defence umbrella. Rasmussen highlighted Copenhagen's recent boosts to military spending, including investments in ships, drones, and fighter jets. He pointed to existing US military access in Greenland, stemming from a 1950s agreement, as evidence of strong ties.





The newly formed high-level working group aims to forge a "common way forward," balancing US security needs with Danish sovereignty. It will convene for the first time in the coming weeks.





Rasmussen described the prospect of US acquisition as "absolutely not necessary," leveraging Denmark's status as America's longest-standing diplomatic ally.





Responding to a BBC query, Rasmussen drew on his past experience as Danish prime minister, where he knew Trump. He conceded that Denmark shares some of Trump's Arctic security concerns to a degree. Meanwhile, Motzfeldt underscored Greenland's commitment to bolstering US cooperation without forfeiting sovereignty, declaring, "That doesn't mean we want to be owned by the United States."





Motzfeldt called for a return to normalised relations between the US and Greenland, built on alliance and friendship. She emphasised repeated clarifications of Greenland's position and the mutual interest in finding balance. The developments reflect escalating geopolitical tensions in the Arctic, where melting ice opens new shipping routes, resources, and military opportunities.





Trump's warnings underscore broader US anxieties about Russian militarisation in the Arctic and China's expanding polar ambitions, including research stations and infrastructure projects.





Denmark's defensive posture combines reassurance with firmness, aiming to deepen NATO-aligned partnerships. The working group's outcomes could reshape transatlantic dynamics in this strategically vital region.





Based On ANI Report







