



IIT-Madras has unveiled a ground breaking defence technology that promises to revolutionise the Indian Army's artillery capabilities. The institute announced on Monday a novel artillery ammunition system powered by a compact ramjet engine, which extends the range of existing gun systems by nearly 50 per cent while preserving full lethality.





This innovation sidesteps the need for procuring entirely new artillery platforms or expensive missile alternatives, offering a cost-effective upgrade to current inventories.





The technology's impact is evident in rigorous trials conducted across multiple platforms. For the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), the range has surged from 40 km to an impressive 70 km.





Similarly, the K9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer now reaches 62 km, up from 36 km, and the indigenous Dhanush artillery gun achieves 55 km compared to its previous 30 km limit. IIT-Madras highlighted these "substantial range improvements" in a post on X, underscoring the system's reliability.





Initiated in 2020 through a collaborative effort with the Indian Army, the project has progressed through extensive gun and field trials at key proving grounds in Deolali and Pokhran.





These tests validated the ramjet-assisted ammunition under real-world conditions, ensuring seamless integration with legacy systems. The breakthrough aligns with India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, enhancing strategic firepower without overhauling existing hardware.





At the helm of this endeavour stands Prof P A Ramakrishna from IIT-Madras, supported by a distinguished team including Lt Gen P R Shankar (Retd), Prof H S N Murthy, Prof G Rajesh, Prof M Ramakrishna, Prof Murugaiyan, Lt Gen Hari Mohan Iyer (Retd), Prof Lazar C, and Dr Yogesh Kumar Velari. Their multidisciplinary expertise in aerospace propulsion and defence engineering drove the ramjet's miniaturisation, making it viable for artillery shells.





The ramjet engine, a form of air-breathing propulsion, sustains high speeds post-launch by compressing incoming air for combustion, far surpassing traditional rocket-assisted projectiles. This allows shells to maintain velocity over extended distances, countering drag and gravitational pull effectively. Unlike ballistic missiles, the system leverages standard gun barrels, reducing logistical burdens and deployment times.





For the Indian Army, operating along volatile borders with China and Pakistan, this extension bolsters deep-strike options. ATAGS, already a flagship of indigenous production by DRDO and Tata-Larsen & Toubro, gains counter-battery supremacy, potentially neutralising enemy artillery beyond line-of-sight. The K9 Vajra, a South Korean import localised by Larsen & Toubro, and Dhanush, upgraded from Bofors designs, now form a more potent triad.





This development fits seamlessly into broader Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives in defence. It echoes successes like the Pinaka rocket systems and guided munitions, where IITs and DRDO have catalysed private-sector innovation. By retrofitting existing guns, the Army avoids the fiscal strain of new acquisitions, freeing resources for hypersonics or drone swarms.





Challenges overcome included stabilising the ramjet in high-g launches and ensuring precision guidance. Trials reportedly incorporated inertial navigation and GPS for terminal accuracy, minimising dispersion at extreme ranges. Future iterations may integrate AI for adaptive flight paths, further elevating lethality against mobile targets.





IIT-Madras's role underscores academia's pivot towards dual-use technologies. The institute's aerospace department, long focused on satellite launchers and UAVs, now bridges civilian rocketry with battlefield needs. This could spawn spin-offs for naval guns or export potential, positioning India as a ramjet pioneer alongside global players like Russia and Israel.





Strategically, a 50 per cent range hike shifts the artillery duel paradigm. Enemy positions hitherto safe at 40 km fall within reach, deterring aggression in Ladakh or Rajasthan sectors. Coupled with loitering munitions and BrahMos integration, it fortifies India's multi-domain deterrence.





The announcement, covered by media outlets, has sparked optimism in defence circles. As production scales—likely via MSMEs under Technology Development Fund—the Army could field these shells by 2027, aligning with ATAGS inductions. This quiet revolution exemplifies how indigenous ingenuity amplifies conventional forces in an era of precision warfare.





