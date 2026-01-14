



German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited India on 12 January 2026 for bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, marking his first trip to the country since assuming office.





The discussions focused on deepening strategic ties amid global tensions, with defence cooperation emerging as a key pillar. Merz openly urged India to reduce its reliance on Russia for arms and energy, linking closer Indo-German defence partnerships to diversification away from Moscow.





During a joint press appearance, Merz highlighted the strategic value of enhanced defence industry collaboration, stating it would strengthen both nations and make India less dependent on suppliers like Russia.





He noted Germany's evolving security policy towards India, with faster export clearances and reduced backlogs facilitating deals. Prime Minister Modi echoed the sentiment, announcing a Joint Declaration of Intent for a defence industrial cooperation roadmap emphasising co-development, co-production, and innovation.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed Merz's comments in a subsequent briefing, asserting that India's defence sourcing is driven solely by national interests, not ideology. He clarified that procurement decisions involve multiple factors and are not linked between suppliers, with processes prioritising domestic manufacturing where possible or the most convenient global sources otherwise.





Misri emphasised that one country's sourcing does not influence another's, underscoring India's multi-aligned approach.





The talks also covered ongoing negotiations for six Type-214 submarines from Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, to be built by Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai.





Misri described these discussions as maintaining positive momentum on technical, financial, and commercial fronts, though no final deal was announced. Both sides noted progress in other areas like helicopter obstacle avoidance systems and counter-unmanned aerial systems.





Beyond defence, the leaders exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine war and Gaza conflict, with Modi reiterating India's support for peaceful resolutions through dialogue and diplomacy.





Merz acknowledged India's energy constraints as a nation of 1.4 billion with limited domestic resources, stating pressure was not the way to advance partnerships. The joint statement expressed concern over Ukraine without naming Russia, aligning on UN Charter principles for lasting peace.





Bilateral trade, exceeding 50 billion USD and comprising over a quarter of India's EU commerce, featured prominently. Agreements spanned semiconductors, critical minerals, green hydrogen, and skilled migration, including a Global Skills Partnership for healthcare and a National Centre of Excellence in renewable energy skilling in Hyderabad. Germany committed further funding under the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership, totalling 1.24 billion euros for urban infrastructure and clean energy.





Cultural gestures added warmth to the visit, as Modi and Merz paid homage at Sabarmati Ashram and participated in the International Kite Festival on the Sabarmati riverfront.





These events symbolised goodwill amid substantive gains like expanded naval-air exercises, port calls, and Germany's liaison officer at India's Information Fusion Centre. The outcomes reflect India's strategic autonomy in defence while bolstering ties with Europe.





