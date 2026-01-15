



The Coast Guards of India and Japan convened their 22nd high-level meeting in New Delhi on 14 January 2026, underscoring the robust maritime partnership between the two nations. Officials highlighted that the discussions centred on bolstering cooperation across critical domains.





The meeting was jointly chaired by Paramesh Sivamani, Director General of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), and Admiral Yoshio Saguchi, Commandant of the Japan Coast Guard (JCG). Admiral Saguchi led a nine-member delegation during his official visit to India, spanning 13 to 17 January.





Key areas of focus included maritime search and rescue operations, marine pollution response, maritime law enforcement, and capacity-building initiatives. Both sides stressed the value of exchanging best practices to improve interoperability.





They also committed to upholding structured engagements under the longstanding memorandum of cooperation between the ICG and JCG. This framework has facilitated steady advancements in bilateral maritime ties.





In a related development, a Japan Coast Guard National Strike Team (NST) is set to visit Mumbai for a joint exercise with the ICG's pollution response team. The drill will emphasise responses to spills of hazardous and noxious substances.





This exercise aims to sharpen preparedness, foster operational coordination, and deepen mutual understanding in tackling intricate marine pollution scenarios. It forms part of broader efforts to enhance practical collaboration.





The high-level talks reviewed the existing bilateral cooperation framework, identifying opportunities to intensify operational interactions. Discussions extended to forward-looking domains such as technological integration and information-sharing protocols.





Training programs and personnel exchanges emerged as priority areas for future partnership. Both delegations voiced satisfaction with progress since the prior meeting and pledged to sustain multi-level engagements.





India's ongoing Presidency of the Coast Guard Global Summit (CGGS) took centre stage in the conversations. The nation is preparing to host the 5th CGGS alongside the International Coast Guard Fleet Review (ICGFR).





These events prompted explorations of deeper involvement in multilateral maritime forums. Officials envisage strengthened joint contributions to global coast guard initiatives.





Complementing the New Delhi discussions, the JCG delegation plans a trip to Mumbai on 16-17 January. Their itinerary includes an industrial visit to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.





This visit seeks to fortify maritime industrial linkages and operational synergies. Professional interactions during the trip will further cement ties between the two coast guards.





Overall, the 22nd meeting reaffirms India and Japan's strategic alignment in safeguarding shared maritime interests. Amid rising regional challenges, such collaborations promise enhanced regional stability and security.





The emphasis on emerging technologies and joint exercises signals a proactive approach to evolving maritime threats. This partnership continues to evolve as a cornerstone of Indo-Japanese defence diplomacy.





Based On PTI Report







