



India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, attended the launch of the official website and logo for India's BRICS Presidency in 2026 on Tuesday in New Delhi. This event marks a significant milestone as the grouping prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary since inception.





Jaishankar emphasised that India's forthcoming chairship will harness the collective potential of BRICS nations to advance global welfare. He noted that the bloc has evolved steadily into a vital platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing economies.





Over the years, BRICS has broadened its agenda and membership to address shifting global realities. It remains steadfastly focused on people-centric development, fostering dialogue, and promoting practical cooperation.





India approaches this responsibility inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, adopting a humanity-first and people-centric stance. The chairship theme—"building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability"—embodies the conviction that BRICS collaboration can tackle shared challenges inclusively.





This theme highlights the need to bolster capacities, drive innovation, and secure sustainable development for everyone's benefit. Jaishankar described the newly unveiled logo as a fusion of tradition and modernity.





The logo's petals incorporate the colours of all BRICS member countries, symbolising unity amid diversity and a profound shared purpose. It conveys how BRICS derives strength from members' collective contributions while honouring their unique identities.





Alongside the logo, the BRICS India website was launched to serve as a central hub during the chairship. It will offer details on meetings, initiatives, and outcomes, enhancing transparency and stakeholder engagement.





The platform will also ensure swift dissemination of information, keeping participants informed throughout the year. Jaishankar pointed to the intricate global landscape as context for BRICS's relevance.





Nations face intertwined challenges, including geopolitical uncertainties, convoluted economic conditions, climate risks, rapid technological shifts, and enduring development disparities. BRICS stands out as a key forum for dialogue, cooperation, and pragmatic solutions tailored to varying national priorities.





India's leadership comes at a pivotal juncture, reinforcing the grouping's role in navigating these complexities. By prioritising resilience and sustainability, the chairmanship aims to deliver tangible benefits for member states and the wider world.





The event underscores India's commitment to multilateralism, positioning BRICS as a counterbalance to global uncertainties. As the presidency unfolds, expectations are high for innovative outcomes that align with the theme's pillars.





This development aligns with India's broader foreign policy of strategic autonomy and South-South cooperation. Jaishankar's remarks signal a proactive agenda, poised to amplify BRICS's influence in shaping equitable global governance.





Based On ANI Report







