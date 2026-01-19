



Pakistan's Foreign Office has confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has received an invitation from United States President Donald Trump to join the newly formed Gaza "Board of Peace".





This development, announced on 18 January 2026, positions Pakistan as a potential participant in international efforts to stabilise the region. The invitation underscores Trump's proactive approach to resolving the protracted Gaza conflict through his ambitious 20-Point Peace Plan.





Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi addressed media queries in Islamabad, affirming the receipt of the formal invite. He emphasised Pakistan's commitment to engaging with global initiatives aimed at restoring peace and security in Gaza. Andrabi reiterated that any involvement would align strictly with United Nations resolutions on the Palestinian issue, signalling a cautious yet supportive stance from Islamabad.





The "Board of Peace" forms a centrepiece of Phase Two in Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict. Unveiled by the White House on Friday prior to the announcement, the board comprises high-profile figures tasked with overseeing critical portfolios. These include governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation.





President Trump himself chairs the board, with senior advisers Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum appointed to manage day-to-day strategy and operations.





Their roles involve translating diplomatic priorities into actionable execution, ensuring disciplined implementation across the initiative's mandates. This structure aims to provide robust leadership for Gaza's long-term stabilisation.





This move occurs against a backdrop of ongoing tensions in Gaza, where reconstruction lags far behind destruction.





The 20-Point Peace Plan envisions prosperity through investment and demilitarisation, though implementation hinges on cooperation from Israel, Palestinian factions, and Arab states. Pakistan's role, if accepted, could bridge South Asian perspectives with Gulf dynamics.





Broader implications extend to US-Pakistan relations, strained in recent years over Afghanistan and counter-terrorism. Trump's outreach may signal a thaw, leveraging Islamabad's diplomatic heft in Muslim-majority forums. For Gaza, the board represents a structured pathway to Phase Two, potentially accelerating aid flows and institutional reforms.





As details emerge, observers await Pakistan's formal reply, expected to balance strategic interests with principled commitments. The initiative's success will depend on navigating entrenched divisions, with the Board of Peace positioned as both architect and enforcer of Trump's vision for lasting regional peace.





Based On ANI Report







