



German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has voiced strong support for Denmark and the people of Greenland amid escalating tensions with the United States. In a statement posted on X on Sunday, Merz declared that Germany stands "united and coordinated" with its allies. He emphasised Berlin's commitment as a NATO member to bolstering Arctic security as a vital transatlantic priority.





Merz explicitly criticised the recent tariff threats from US President Donald Trump, warning that they undermine transatlantic relations. Such actions, he argued, risk triggering a "dangerous downward spiral" in alliances that have long underpinned global stability. This comes against the backdrop of Trump's renewed push to acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory.





The Chancellor's remarks align with a broader European response. On the same day, a joint statement from Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom expressed full solidarity with Denmark and Greenland. Shared via the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it defended the ongoing 'Arctic Endurance' military exercise as posing no threat to any party.





Trump's intervention on Saturday marked a sharp escalation. In a post on X, he threatened to impose 10 per cent tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland entering the US. These tariffs would commence on 1 February 2026, rising to 25 per cent on 1 June 2026, unless a deal is struck for Greenland's "complete and total purchase".





The US President justified the measures as essential for national security. He cited growing interests from China and Russia in Greenland's strategic position and abundant mineral resources. Trump accused Denmark of failing to reciprocate years of American support, insisting it is "time for Denmark to give back".





Greenland's location in the Arctic makes it geopolitically invaluable. Spanning over 2.1 million square kilometres, it hosts vast deposits of rare earth minerals critical for modern technology and defence industries. Its proximity to North America also positions it as a key outpost for monitoring Russian naval activities and emerging Chinese influence in the polar region.





Washington has long viewed Greenland through a security lens. During the Cold War, the US established the Thule Air Base there, which remains operational for missile defence and space surveillance. Trump first floated the idea of purchasing the island in 2019, dismissing Danish refusals and sparking diplomatic friction.





Denmark and Greenlandic leaders have firmly rejected any sale. Greenland's government, which enjoys significant self-rule under the 1953 Danish Realm Act, prioritises self-determination. Prime Minister Múte B Egede has repeatedly stated that the territory is not for sale, framing US overtures as disrespectful to Inuit sovereignty.





The tariff threats have ignited fears over NATO's cohesion. European leaders worry that coercive tactics could fracture the alliance, especially given Article 5's mutual defence pledge. Analysts note that alienating Arctic NATO members like Denmark and Norway might embolden adversaries in the region.





Russia's Arctic ambitions add urgency to the dispute. Moscow has militarised its northern frontier, deploying hypersonic missiles and nuclear submarines. China, meanwhile, pursues infrastructure projects under its Polar Silk Road initiative, eyeing Greenland's resources to fuel its green energy transition.





Economic repercussions loom large for the targeted nations. The US is a major trading partner; for instance, Germany exported €157 billion in goods to America in 2025. A 25 per cent tariff could disrupt automotive, pharmaceutical, and machinery sectors, potentially shaving points off GDP growth.





The UK's post-Brexit economy faces similar vulnerabilities. Tariffs on its £60 billion in annual US exports, including financial services and Scotch whisky, could exacerbate fiscal pressures. Nordic countries like Sweden and Finland, with strong US tech ties, might see supply chains for electronics and telecoms disrupted.





France and the Netherlands, with significant agricultural and luxury exports, brace for retaliatory spirals. Dutch flower and cheese shipments, alongside French wine and Airbus components, stand at risk. Finland's paper and machinery industries could suffer as tariffs bite into transatlantic trade flows.





European diplomats are scrambling for unity. The joint statement signals a coordinated front, but divisions persist. Some advocate WTO challenges, while others favour quiet negotiations to avert economic pain. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has hinted at contingency measures to shield members.





Trump's strategy echoes his first-term playbook of using tariffs as leverage. Deals with Canada and Mexico via USMCA demonstrated his willingness to weaponise trade policy. Yet Greenland's status as non-sovereign complicates matters, raising legal questions under international law.





The UN Charter upholds territorial integrity, and any forcible acquisition could invoke Security Council scrutiny. Greenlanders, numbering just 56,000, overwhelmingly support Danish ties but seek greater autonomy. Polls show minimal appetite for US annexation amid cultural and environmental concerns.





Arctic security hangs in the balance. 'Arctic Endurance', involving 10,000 troops and naval assets, tests NATO interoperability in harsh conditions. Dismissing it as benign, Europeans counter Trump's narrative of encirclement, framing it as routine deterrence against hybrid threats.





As deadlines approach, Copenhagen weighs its options. King Frederik X conveyed resolve in a New Year's address, pledging to defend Greenland's future. Merz's intervention underscores Germany's pivotal role, leveraging its economic clout and NATO heft to rally the bloc.





The saga tests post-2024 election dynamics. Trump's return has revived 'America First' isolationism, clashing with Europe's bid for strategic autonomy. Observers predict prolonged haggling, with tariffs serving as a bargaining chip rather than an endgame.





Investors watch warily, with European markets dipping on Monday amid trade jitters. Currency fluctuations favour the dollar, pressuring eurozone exporters. Long-term, the crisis spotlights Arctic governance gaps, urging multilateral forums like the Arctic Council for de-escalation.





The Greenland standoff encapsulates great-power rivalry in a warming world. Melting ice unlocks resources and routes, drawing superpowers into contest. Europe's unified stance signals resolve, but Trump's unpredictability keeps the transatlantic partnership on edge.





