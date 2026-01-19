



Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski arrived in New Delhi on Monday, 19 January 2026, following his participation in the Jaipur Literature Festival in Rajasthan. He had visited Jaipur from 17 to 18 January, engaging with audiences on pressing geopolitical issues.





Upon landing in the Indian capital, Sikorski received a warm welcome from Additional Secretary Pooja Kapur, marking the commencement of his official engagements.





Sikorski is scheduled to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today, with discussions centred on advancing the India-Poland Strategic Partnership.





This meeting underscores the growing bilateral ties between the two nations amid evolving global security dynamics. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted this on X, stating that Sikorski's visit aims to further strengthen the strategic partnership.





Prior to his Delhi itinerary, Sikorski featured prominently at the Jaipur Literature Festival in a session entitled "A Continent in Crisis: Russia, Ukraine and the European Story." In conversation with senior diplomat Navtej Sarna, he delivered pointed critiques of Russia's actions in Ukraine. He emphasised that Russia speaks of trust yet undermines it through relentless attacks on Kyiv and persistent military threats, revealing a stark disconnect between rhetoric and reality.





Sikorski framed the Russia-Ukraine war not as a localised dispute but as a profound threat to Europe's entire security architecture. He detailed the devastating toll on Ukraine, including thousands of deaths, razed cities, and civilians enduring sub-zero temperatures of minus 20 degrees Celsius without power or essentials. This humanitarian catastrophe, he argued, has destabilised the continent at large.





Poland's response has been resolute, with Sikorski noting that his country allocates 4.7 per cent of GDP to defence—a figure well above NATO benchmarks—to bolster its security and that of Europe. He urged Ukrainians to stay resilient, safeguarding their culture and freedoms amid the ordeal. This commitment reflects Warsaw's frontline role in supporting Kyiv against Russian aggression.





Turning to Russian President Vladimir Putin's miscalculations, Sikorski observed that what began as a purported three-day "special operation" has morphed into a protracted conflict spanning years. Russia now grapples with crippling military setbacks and economic strain, pouring billions annually into the war effort while suffering substantial personnel losses, as per official accounts from the session.





Sikorski also addressed the broader geopolitical ripple effects, particularly Russia-China relations. He pointed out that China has reaped strategic gains since the war's onset, compelling Moscow to offload oil at discounted rates. In turn, Russia grows ever more reliant on Beijing for advanced goods, internet infrastructure, and cyber capabilities.





This dependency raises alarms, Sikorski warned, as Russia appears to barter missile and nuclear technology with North Korea in exchange. Such exchanges threaten to exacerbate global instability, potentially arming rogue actors with proliferation risks. His remarks at Jaipur thus wove personal diplomacy with stark strategic analysis.





The timing of Sikorski's India visit aligns seamlessly with these themes, offering a platform to align India-Poland perspectives on European security and Indo-Pacific challenges.





As both nations navigate a multipolar world, the Jaishankar-Sikorski dialogue could yield fresh momentum in defence cooperation, trade, and countering authoritarian influences. Observers anticipate outcomes that reinforce mutual interests in a rules-based international order.





Sikorski's Jaipur appearance not only amplified Polish foreign policy but also resonated with Indian audiences attuned to defence and geopolitical discourse.





His candid assessment of the Ukraine crisis, coupled with insights into Eurasian power shifts, positions the visit as a bridge between European frontline experiences and India's strategic outlook. Further details from the New Delhi meetings are awaited with keen interest.





