



The Italian Ambassador to India, Antonio Bartoli, expressed optimism at the second Vinitaly India Roadshow in Goa about the impending India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), highlighting its potential to make Italian wine more accessible to Indian consumers.





Speaking on 19 January 2026, he described wine as a vital channel for communication and promotion, underscoring Italy's desire to enhance market penetration through reduced trade barriers. This event forms part of an international tour aimed at boosting Italian wine in global markets, with Goa serving as a key venue.





Bartoli advocated for broader collaboration between Italy and Goa across several sectors beyond trade. He pointed to tourism, where Italy anticipates closing 2025 with 479 million visitors and sees opportunities to elevate Goa's foreign tourist influx.





Sustainable energy and waste segregation were also flagged, with praise for Goa's leadership in waste management as one of India's most effective regions. Additionally, he raised the need for 65,000 nurses in Italy's public hospitals, proposing discussions on healthcare partnerships involving Goa.





Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte welcomed the roadshow as the beginning of a promising journey to diversify tourism promotion. Beyond the state's renowned beaches, he emphasised culinary experiences and stronger connectivity via airports linking Goa and Rome to foster growth. Khaunte extended best wishes to exhibitors, signalling intent to exploit synergies in hospitality and related fields.





The India-EU FTA negotiations have gained momentum, with completion anticipated during the 16th EU-India Summit on 27 January 2026. European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plan to attend, representing the EU.





Bilateral goods trade reached $136.53 billion in 2024-25, positioning the EU as India's largest trading partner, and the FTA seeks to expand this further.





Key provisions of the FTA encompass market access for goods, rules of origin, services, investment, and intellectual property rights. India prioritises zero-duty entry for labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather, and handicrafts, alongside safeguards for farmers and MSMEs. Enhanced regulatory cooperation and transparency will streamline operations for businesses across both markets.





Italy's support for the FTA aligns with broader bilateral ambitions, including a target of €20 billion in trade by 2029, up from current levels. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani has voiced confidence in a positive outcome, stressing its value for SMEs and sectors like advanced manufacturing and precision agriculture. Recent diplomatic engagements, including the Italy-India Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, reinforce commitments in defence, security, space, and technology.





Vinitaly India exemplifies Italy's "wine diplomacy," leveraging soft power amid upgraded Rome-New Delhi ties. Italian investments in India are set to rise by €500 million in 2026, focusing on joint ventures and innovation hubs. Sectors like pharmaceuticals, maritime security, and energy transition feature prominently in ongoing discussions.





Goa's role gains further prominence through recognitions like the honouring of industrialist Shrinivas Dempo by Italy, highlighting strengths in manufacturing and infrastructure. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has reiterated Italy's backing for the FTA, tying it to strategic partnership growth under the 2025-29 action plan. These developments signal a multifaceted elevation in India-Italy relations, with the FTA poised as a cornerstone.





