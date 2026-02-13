



After 17 years in exile in the United Kingdom, Tarique Rahman, the leader of Bangladesh's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), is on the cusp of becoming the country's next prime minister following a resounding victory in the national election held on Thursday.





Unofficial results from the Election Commission and party sources indicate that Rahman, aged 60, secured victories in both Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6 constituencies, as reported by The Daily Star.





The BNP, under Rahman's stewardship, contested 292 of the 300 parliamentary seats, sharing the remainder with smaller allies, and emerged as the clear frontrunner against an 11-party alliance spearheaded by Jamaat-e-Islami.





BNP election committee spokesman Mahdi Amin projected that the party would claim at least two-thirds of the seats, underscoring the scale of their success.





Senior BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi described the outcome as a "sweeping victory" in a party statement, urging supporters to offer prayers of thanks on Friday rather than hold street celebrations.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm congratulations to Rahman via a post on X, highlighting the trust Bangladeshi people have placed in his leadership.





Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting a "democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh," expressing eagerness to bolster multifaceted bilateral relations and pursue shared development objectives.





The United States echoed these sentiments, with Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen posting on X to congratulate the BNP and Rahman on their "historic victory," while pledging cooperation on prosperity and security goals.





Tarique Rahman is the eldest son of former President Ziaur Rahman and three-time Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who passed away in December 2025.





Rahman had served as acting chairman of the BNP before formally assuming the role of chairman following his mother's death, swiftly positioning himself as the frontrunner amid the Awami League's absence—its registration suspended, barring it from the contest.





Often dubbed the "dark prince," Rahman wielded significant influence as the de facto powerbroker from 2001 to 2006 during a BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami coalition government led nominally by Khaleda Zia.





He operated from Hawa Bhaban, a two-storey structure featuring a distinctive "wind tunnel," which functioned as a shadow Prime Minister's Office.





That era culminated in turmoil between 2006 and 2008, marked by violent unrest as the BNP and Awami League clashed over a delayed election slated for November 2006.





The ensuing chaos prompted a military-backed caretaker government, which imposed curbs on freedoms and attempted to reshape the political landscape without figures like Khaleda Zia or Sheikh Hasina.





Rahman faced arrest in May 2007 by the caretaker regime, enduring 17 months in detention on assorted charges, followed by convictions in absentia for offences including money laundering and an alleged assassination plot against Hasina.





These verdicts were quashed after Hasina's ouster in a student-led uprising in August 2024.





Seeking medical treatment in London after reported torture in custody, Rahman remained in exile until his recent return, galvanised by his mother's demise.





Relations with India now loom as a pivotal geopolitical challenge for the incoming BNP administration.





Under Sheikh Hasina, India enjoyed unparalleled closeness with Bangladesh, but ties soured dramatically post her downfall, turning overtly hostile in recent months.





Rahman has acknowledged "issues" with India, advocating for ties grounded in "mutual respect and mutual understanding," according to The Guardian.





When pressed on rebuilding friendship amid India's sheltering of Hasina and numerous Awami League members, he responded cryptically: "That depends. It has to be on them too."





Managing this fraught dynamic with India—once Bangladesh's staunchest ally under Hasina—will test the new government's mettle from the outset.





The election unfolds against a backdrop of profound upheaval, with the Awami League sidelined and figures like Muhammad Yunus and Sheikh Hasina absent from the fray.





BNP sources anticipate a decisive mandate, potentially reshaping Bangladesh's political trajectory after years of turbulence.





As results continue to trickle in, Rahman's dual-seat triumph signals a new chapter, with international partners like India and the US signalling willingness to engage.





