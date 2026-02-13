



India's Ministry of External Affairs has unveiled an ambitious framework for the forthcoming India-AI Impact Summit, set to unfold from 16 to 20 February at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This landmark event marks the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, positioning India as a pivotal voice in shaping artificial intelligence's future.





The summit draws inspiration from three guiding "sutras": People, Planet, and Progress. These principles underscore India's commitment to harnessing AI for holistic advancement, ensuring technology serves humanity, safeguards the environment, and drives sustainable growth.





At its core, the event embodies the theme "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya – Welfare for All, Happiness of All." MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised this vision in a recent post on X, highlighting how AI can foster inclusive and sustainable development tailored to global needs.





Structurally, the summit revolves around seven key "chakras," or priority domains. These encompass Human Capital, Inclusion for Social Empowerment, Safe and Trusted AI, Resilience, Innovation and Efficiency, Science, Democratising AI Resources, and AI for Economic Growth and Social Good.





Each chakra represents a strategic focus area, designed to translate AI discussions into actionable outcomes. For instance, Human Capital aims to build skills and talent, while Safe and Trusted AI prioritises ethical governance and security.





The summit's build-up has seen remarkable global engagement. Indian Missions and Posts worldwide organised over 80 preparatory events, amplifying anticipation and fostering international dialogue ahead of the main gathering.





Spanning five days, the program integrates policy deliberations, cutting-edge research, industry showcases, and public engagement sessions. It promises to convene global leaders, policymakers, technology firms, innovators, and experts to explore AI's transformative potential in governance, innovation, and sustainability.





A highlight is the India AI Impact Expo, sprawling across more than 70,000 square metres. This expansive showcase will feature over 300 exhibitors from 30 countries, organised into 10 thematic pavilions that demonstrate AI's evolution from experimental pilots to widespread deployment.





The expo aligns seamlessly with India's flagship initiatives, including the India AI Mission and Digital India. These efforts emphasise indigenous innovation, bridging global AI discourse with practical, people-centric applications.





By anchoring the summit in ancient Indian philosophical concepts like sutras and chakras, organisers blend timeless wisdom with modern technology. This approach not only resonates culturally but also signals India's unique perspective on AI as a tool for universal welfare.





As the Global South's inaugural platform of its kind, the India-AI Impact Summit could redefine international AI agendas. It underscores India's rising stature in tech diplomacy, promoting equitable access and deployment amid rapid global advancements.





Stakeholders anticipate breakthroughs in areas like resilient infrastructure, democratised AI tools, and economic upliftment. The event's emphasis on social good positions it as a counterpoint to purely commercial AI narratives elsewhere.





With Bharat Mandapam as the venue, the summit builds on New Delhi's reputation for hosting high-profile global forums. Security, logistics, and digital infrastructure are primed to accommodate thousands of participants seamlessly.





Jaiswal's announcement has sparked widespread interest on social media and in diplomatic circles. It reflects India's proactive outreach, ensuring the summit resonates beyond borders.





Ultimately, the India-AI Impact Summit embodies a forward-looking ethos. By prioritising people, planet, and progress, India aims to lead AI's responsible evolution, fostering a future where technology enhances lives universally.





Based On ANI Report







