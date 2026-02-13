



Rolls-Royce has unveiled an ambitious strategic roadmap to significantly expand its operations in India across defence, energy, and civil aviation sectors. This announcement came just a day after Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the company's commitment to deepening its partnership with India.





The initiative includes plans for co-developing an aero-engine specifically for India's next-generation combat jets, complete with full intellectual property transfer. This move aligns with India's push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat banner.





Rolls-Royce aims to more than double its workforce in India, targeting approximately 10,000 employees. Alongside this, the company plans a tenfold increase in local supply chain sourcing, positioning India as a global hub for its high-tech manufacturing activities.





CEO Tufan Erginbilgic emphasised the expansion of the company's ecosystem in India, drawing parallels with successful models implemented in other countries. He stated that growth in defence, aviation, and energy programs would drive this development.





Erginbilgic's visit involved high-level discussions beyond the Prime Minister. He held separate talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, underscoring the strategic importance of these engagements.





Prime Minister Modi welcomed the plans on social media, praising Rolls-Royce's enthusiasm for scaling up activities and partnering with India's innovative youth. This endorsement signals strong governmental support for the British firm's ambitions.





Rolls-Royce views India as its third 'home market' after the UK, as part of a broader strategy to capitalise on opportunities in jet engine development, naval propulsion, land systems, and advanced engineering.





The company is exploring multiple opportunities, including co-development of a next-generation combat jet engine. Partnerships to localise and manufacture engines for the Indian Army, Navy, and Coast Guard are also on the table, along with power solutions for critical infrastructure and industry.





Erginbilgic affirmed Rolls-Royce's determination to support India's self-reliance journey by fostering indigenous propulsion capabilities, ensuring sustained power for key sectors, and boosting local manufacturing for global supply chains.





A key focus is the development of a next-generation aero-engine for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. This project represents a priority for Rolls-Royce, as New Delhi advances production of these indigenous combat jets.





The British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, expressed a warm welcome to Rolls-Royce's expansion plans. Her statement reflects the strengthening defence and industrial ties between the UK and India.





This roadmap not only promises economic growth through job creation and supply chain localisation but also enhances India's defence capabilities with cutting-edge propulsion technology. It positions Rolls-Royce as a pivotal player in India's aerospace and military modernisation efforts.





