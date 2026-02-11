

India’s Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the apex decision-making body within the defence ministry, is set to convene soon to deliberate on critical procurement proposals. Chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the council will evaluate enhancements to the nation’s surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, amid pressing operational needs.





A key item on the agenda involves the DAC considering a ground breaking proposal for a solar-powered High-Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS). This platform represents a high-end evolution of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), designed for prolonged stratospheric operations.





HAPS systems operate at altitudes around 20 km, far above commercial airliners, enabling persistent surveillance without the complexities of space launches. Powered by solar energy, they offer endurance far exceeding conventional drones, loitering for days or even weeks on a single mission.





Unlike traditional satellites, which demand expensive rockets for deployment, HAPS can be launched from conventional airstrips. This cost-effectiveness makes them ideal for nations seeking scalable, persistent ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) without prohibitive budgets.





For India, HAPS holds strategic promise in border surveillance, particularly along the northern frontiers and maritime peripheries. Their ability to provide real-time, high-resolution imagery and signals intelligence could revolutionise tactical awareness in asymmetric conflicts.





The technology draws from global pioneers like Airbus’s Zephyr, which has demonstrated multi-month flights. India’s pursuit signals ambitions in indigenous high-altitude platforms, potentially involving DRDO, HAL, or private firms under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Post-DAC approval, a cost negotiation committee would refine terms before submission to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by the Prime Minister, for final sanction. This streamlined process underscores the urgency of addressing capability shortfalls.





The Indian Air Force and Navy operate in resource-constrained environments, where squadron strengths and patrol endurance directly impact deterrence. HAPS promises to bridge these gaps, offering affordable persistence over vast theatres.





As the DAC meeting approaches, stakeholders watch closely. Approval would not only replenish capabilities but also affirm India’s commitment to self-reliant defence innovation amid a volatile security landscape.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







