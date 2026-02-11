



The White House has quietly updated its factsheet on the India-US trade framework, just a day after its initial release, introducing notable softening in language around India's commitments.

This comes amid efforts to advance an interim reciprocal trade agreement, finalised following a recent phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. The revisions reflect a more cautious tone, replacing firm pledges with intentions and excising contentious sectors like agriculture.

Originally, the factsheet asserted that India had "committed" to purchasing over USD 500 billion worth of US energy, information and communication technology, agricultural products, coal, and other goods.

The updated version now states merely that India "intends" to buy more American products, while dropping any mention of agriculture from the product categories. This shift avoids binding language, potentially easing domestic pressures in India where agricultural lobbies remain fiercely protective of local markets.





Further changes appear in the tariff reduction section. The initial document claimed India would "eliminate or reduce tariffs" on all US industrial goods and a wide array of food and agricultural items, explicitly listing dried distillers' grains, red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, certain pulses, soybean oil, wine, spirits, and more.





The revised text omits "certain pulses"—a staple in Indian diets and a politically sensitive import—alongside broader agricultural references, signalling Washington's willingness to sidestep flashpoints that could derail negotiations.





On digital trade, the alterations are equally telling. The first factsheet boldly declared that "India will remove its digital services taxes" and had "committed to negotiate a robust set of bilateral digital trade rules" tackling discriminatory practices and barriers.





The new iteration drops the tax removal claim entirely, retaining only the commitment to negotiate rules. This retreat acknowledges India's resistance to dismantling its digital tax regime, which targets revenue from global tech giants amid ongoing global debates on equitable taxation.





In a reciprocal gesture, the framework outlines US tariff reductions on Indian goods from the current 50 per cent to 18 per cent. This move aims to boost Indian exports, particularly in textiles, pharmaceuticals, and engineering goods, fostering bilateral commerce estimated to potentially double in the coming years. The adjustments underscore a pragmatic approach, prioritising momentum over maximalist demands in a relationship increasingly vital for supply chain resilience.





Beyond trade mechanics, President Trump has lifted the 25 per cent tariffs imposed on India last August over its purchases of Russian oil. The decision hinges on New Delhi's pledge to halt direct or indirect imports from Moscow, with the US acknowledging "significant steps" already taken. This de-escalation aligns with Washington's broader campaign to isolate Russia economically, while rewarding India's strategic pivot amid the Ukraine conflict's ripple effects on global energy markets.





The timing of these updates is strategic, arriving shortly after last week's framework announcement.





They mitigate backlash from Indian stakeholders, including farmers and digital policymakers, who had criticised the original factsheet's assertive phrasing as presumptuous. Analysts view this as diplomatic fine-tuning, preserving goodwill ahead of deeper talks on a comprehensive trade pact.





Geopolitically, the framework bolsters the Quad alliance's economic pillar, countering China's dominance in Indo-Pacific trade. For India, it offers leverage in diversifying energy sources away from Russia without compromising Atmanirbhar Bharat goals. Yet challenges persist: India's trade deficit with the US, hovering around USD 30 billion annually, demands careful calibration to avoid import surges harming local industries.





Market reactions have been muted but positive, with Indian benchmarks like the Nifty edging higher on expectations of export growth. US farm lobbies, though disappointed by agriculture's sidelining, welcome tariff cuts on industrial goods.





The revisions exemplify "deal-making" diplomacy, echoing Trump's style of high-stakes negotiation followed by flexible implementation.





Looking ahead, both sides eye a timeline for the interim agreement's operationalisation by mid-2026, potentially paving the way for a full free trade agreement. Success will hinge on navigating non-tariff barriers, intellectual property disputes, and evolving US domestic politics. This episode reaffirms the resilience of India-US ties, adapting to mutual interests in an era of fragmented global trade.





Based On ANI Report







