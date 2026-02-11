



National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's recent visit to Ottawa represents a pivotal moment in the evolving relationship between India and Canada. Arriving on 6 February and departing the following day, Doval engaged in high-level discussions that signal a deliberate reset in bilateral ties.





This comes after years of tension, particularly following the 2023 diplomatic row over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.





The visit underscores a measured return to dialogue at the NSA level, one of the most substantive security engagements in recent times. Doval met with Canada's Deputy Clerk and National Security and Intelligence Adviser Nathalie Drouin, as well as Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree.





These interactions were framed as part of routine bilateral security talks, yet their timing hints at a strategic intent to stabilise relations frayed under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.





India's official statement highlighted mutual recognition of progress in safeguarding national security and citizens' safety. Both nations committed to a shared work plan for national security and law enforcement cooperation. The emphasis was on practical, outcome-driven collaboration rather than lofty rhetoric.





Canada's readout mirrored this pragmatism, focusing on tangible steps forward. A key outcome was the agreement to station security and law-enforcement liaison officers in each other's territories. This mechanism aims to enhance communication and facilitate swift information-sharing on pressing issues.





Transnational organised crime tops the list of mutual concerns, alongside the illicit trade in drugs—especially fentanyl precursors. These cross-border threats have escalated, demanding coordinated responses. The liaison officers will play a crucial role in addressing them efficiently.





Cybersecurity emerged as another focal point. Discussions covered policy alignment and intelligence-sharing on cyber threats. Both sides pledged continued cooperation on fraud prevention and immigration enforcement, all while adhering to domestic laws and international commitments.





The careful phrasing in official releases reflects lingering sensitivities from past disputes. Nonetheless, the visit carries broader diplomatic significance. It precedes Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's anticipated trip to India next month, potentially the first such high-level visit since ties hit a nadir.





Relations between India and Canada deteriorated sharply during Trudeau's tenure. Political rhetoric clashed with security apprehensions, culminating in Trudeau's 2023 allegations of Indian involvement in Nijjar's death—claims India dismissed as baseless and absurd.





This led to recriminations, reduced engagements, and eroded trust. Diplomatic channels narrowed, with trade and people-to-people ties also suffering. The current trajectory suggests both capitals are eager to move beyond this turbulence.





Doval's engagements project a pragmatic approach over dramatic reconciliation. By prioritising law enforcement, liaison networks, and technical areas like cybersecurity, the two sides aim to rebuild confidence incrementally. Analysts view this as a foundation for wider political dialogue if momentum holds.





The visit also conveys a firm message to Khalistani-linked networks. With the Carney government distancing itself from extremist elements, it signals that such groups lack official backing in Canada. Recent arrests of individuals tied to Khalistani activities reinforce this stance.





For India, the timing aligns with broader strategic priorities. Strengthening ties with Canada supports counter-terrorism efforts and addresses diaspora-related security challenges. Ottawa, meanwhile, benefits from intelligence on shared threats like fentanyl flows from third countries.





Looking ahead, sustained functional cooperation could pave the way for normalised relations. Carney's potential visit would test this progress, offering a platform for higher-level discussions. Yet challenges persist, including unresolved extradition cases and lingering mistrust.





Observers in New Delhi interpret Doval's Ottawa trip as a precursor to deeper engagement. It demonstrates India's willingness to compartmentalise past grievances while advancing mutual interests. Canada's reciprocal pragmatism suggests alignment under new leadership.





In essence, the meetings mark a step-by-step return to stability. After prolonged rough patches, India and Canada appear committed to restoring the predictable partnership that once defined their interactions. Functional gains in security domains could indeed catalyse broader renewal.





