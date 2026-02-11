



Sigma Advanced Systems, a prominent Hyderabad-based firm specialising in aerospace and defence manufacturing, has acquired AS Strategic for ₹30 crore. This strategic move aims to bolster its global presence in the defence sector. AS Strategic, headquartered in Delhi, maintains robust ties with European and international defence original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) through enduring joint ventures and exclusive partnerships.





The acquisition enhances Sigma's involvement in key European defence programmes. It markedly extends the company's international operations, which already span India and the UK, with ongoing expansion into the United States. Sigma stands as one of India's leading manufacturers of aero-engine and Aerostructure components, collaborating closely with global OEMs via long-term agreements and delegated engineering responsibilities.





AS Strategic contributes a substantial order book exceeding ₹315 crore for 2026, primarily tied to active European defence initiatives. This influx secures Sigma's revenue pipeline and underscores the deal's financial viability.





Through this transaction, Sigma secures entry into established joint ventures and service partnerships with prominent European entities such as AbraWorks, Escribano, and Arquimea. These connections provide immediate access to sophisticated defence technologies and supply chains.





Furthermore, AS Strategic holds exclusive agreements with global OEMs for advanced engineering services. Notable partners include CSG Group subsidiaries like Excalibur International, MSM Group, BTG Defence, and Fábrica de Municiones de Granada (FMG). Additional collaborations encompass Yugoimport SDPR, Milkor (Pty) Ltd, Truvelo Armory Manufacturers, and SAES Electronica Submarina.





The deal positions Sigma within long-term international defence programmes, streamlining qualification processes and fostering repeat business. It offers programme continuity, enhanced customer relationships, and superior visibility into future orders—advantages that organic growth would require years to achieve.





Sunil Kalidindi, CEO of Sigma Advanced Systems, highlighted the acquisition's alignment with global defence priorities. He emphasised that trust, execution discipline, and sustained commitment outweigh mere cost considerations in these programmes. Alongside its UK partner Nasmyth, Sigma is constructing an integrated global platform to ascend the value chain from subsystems to full systems and solutions.





Kalidindi further noted India's aspirations as a defence exporter. The acquisition supports this national goal by embedding Sigma in high-value, enduring programmes. Defence clients now favour lifetime ownership over one-off supplies, and AS Strategic delivers the requisite installed base and proximity.





This development reflects broader trends in India's defence industry, where private firms like Sigma are aggressively pursuing international tie-ups. It aligns with government initiatives to promote indigenous manufacturing and exports under frameworks like 'Make in India'. Sigma's expanded European linkages could facilitate technology transfers and co-development opportunities.





In the context of rising geopolitical tensions, such acquisitions strengthen India's strategic posture. They enable domestic players to participate in multinational programmes, diversifying supply chains away from traditional Western dominance. Sigma's foothold in the UK and prospective US entry further diversifies its risk profile.





The ₹30 crore valuation appears prudent given AS Strategic's order book and partnerships. It signals investor confidence in Sigma's growth trajectory, potentially attracting further capital for expansion. Analysts may view this as a blueprint for other Indian firms eyeing global defence markets.





The acquisition cements Sigma's evolution from a regional manufacturer to a globally competitive entity. It promises sustained revenue growth, technological upgrades, and a stronger role in India's defence export ambitions.





Based On ET News Report







