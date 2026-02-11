



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has hailed BRICS as a "valuable forum for international cooperation" upon the bloc's 20th anniversary. Speaking in New Delhi on 11 February 2026, he interacted with BRICS 2026 Sherpas and Country Representatives, marking a key milestone for the grouping originally formed in 2006 as BRIC before expanding to include South Africa in 2010.





Jaishankar emphasised BRICS' role in fostering consultation, coordination, and a people-centric agenda. In a post on X, he expressed appreciation for the suggestions from various delegations, aimed at advancing the 2026 priorities of resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability under India's chairmanship.





The first BRICS Sherpa/Sous-Sherpa Meeting kicked off in New Delhi, as announced by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. This gathering sets the stage for India's leadership year, building on the momentum from previous summits and the bloc's growing influence amid shifting global dynamics.





MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) and India's BRICS Sherpa, Sudhakar Dalela, outlined the chairship's key priorities. These draw directly from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "people-centric" and "humanity-first" approach, encapsulated in the overarching theme of 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'.





Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov underscored BRICS' rising prominence in global affairs during an interview with TV BRICS. He highlighted the forum's future direction and the expectations for India's 2026 chairmanship, reflecting the bloc's adaptation to multipolar challenges.





Lavrov noted that evaluating Russia's foreign policy outcomes rests with national leadership, particularly President Vladimir Putin, who sets strategic priorities per the Constitution. The current Foreign Policy Concept, adopted in March 2023, captures profound global shifts influencing Russia's diplomatic and economic strategies.





Russia prioritises close collaboration with partners through high-level agreements, Lavrov explained. This includes boosting trade and investment, enhancing scientific ties, and aligning positions in bodies like the United Nations, with a special emphasis on regional frameworks such as the CIS, Eurasian Economic Union, CSTO, and post-Soviet spaces.





Such systematic partnerships aim to deliver tangible, mutual benefits, as reported by TV BRICS. BRICS, now comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, represents over 45% of the world's population and about 28% of global GDP, amplifying its voice on issues like de-dollarisation and equitable development.





India's chairship comes at a pivotal time, following Brazil's 2025 tenure and amid geopolitical tensions. Jaishankar's engagement signals New Delhi's intent to steer BRICS towards practical outcomes in areas like digital infrastructure, green energy, and supply chain resilience, countering Western-led initiatives.





The 20-year milestone underscores BRICS' transformation from an economic dialogue to a geopolitical counterweight. Early summits focused on growth among emerging economies; today, expanded membership and new institutions like the New Development Bank address inequalities and foster South-South cooperation.





Challenges persist, including intra-bloc divergences on trade, technology, and security. Yet, India's "humanity-first" lens could bridge these, promoting inclusive growth while advancing national interests in defence, aerospace, and strategic autonomy—sectors central to its defence-industrial ecosystem.





Lavrov's remarks align with Russia's push for a multipolar order, where BRICS complements other forums. For India, hosting the 2026 summit offers a platform to integrate its indigenous manufacturing push, such as in missiles and UAVs, with BRICS innovation goals.





As Sherpa meetings progress, expectations mount for concrete deliverables. Jaishankar's optimistic tone reflects confidence in BRICS' enduring relevance, positioning it as a beacon for global governance reform in an era of uncertainty.





Based On ANI Report







