



Seychelles President Patrick Herminie has departed from New Delhi after a highly successful state visit to India, marking the culmination of a series of productive engagements. The visit, which concluded on 11 February 2026, coincided with the 50th anniversary of the India-Seychelles diplomatic partnership, underscoring the enduring ties between the two nations.





At the airport, President Herminie was accorded a warm send-off by India's Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Anupriya S. Patel. This gesture highlighted the cordial relations and mutual respect characterising the bilateral relationship.





The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, described the visit as "fruitful and productive" in a post on X. He noted that it yielded several high-quality outcomes across diverse sectors, including fintech, healthcare, defence, and innovation, reinforcing the multifaceted partnership.





A pivotal moment of the visit occurred on Tuesday when India's Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh, held discussions with Seychelles' Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Barry Faure, and Chief of Defence Forces, Major General Michael Anselme Marc Rosette. These meetings took place in the national capital and focused on deepening defence and security cooperation.





Both sides reviewed the steadily expanding defence collaboration between India and Seychelles. They reaffirmed their joint commitment to fostering peace, stability, and security across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), a vital maritime domain for both nations.





The discussions welcomed the forthcoming joint military exercise, LAMITYE-2026, involving the Indian Defence Forces and the Seychelles Defence Forces. Ongoing capacity-building initiatives were also praised, with agreements to broaden their scope and intensity.





Key areas of enhanced cooperation included training programmes, hydrographic surveys, maritime security operations, as well as reciprocal visits by ships, aircraft, and defence delegations. These measures aim to bolster operational interoperability and readiness in shared security challenges.





Defence Secretary Singh extended a special invitation to Seychelles for India's upcoming International Fleet Review and the 2026 edition of Exercise Milan, both scheduled in Visakhapatnam next week. This participation signals Seychelles' integration into India's broader naval diplomacy efforts.





The talks also touched on MAHASAGAR, India's strategic vision for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. Both parties emphasised a collaborative framework to tackle maritime challenges, enhance capacity building, and pursue development partnerships.





This visit arrives at a critical juncture for the IOR, where non-traditional threats like piracy, illegal fishing, and climate-induced vulnerabilities demand concerted action. India-Seychelles defence ties, evolving since the 1970s, have grown robust, with India providing patrol vessels, training, and technical support to Seychelles' forces.





Historically, exercises like LAMITYE—named after the Creole word for 'unity'—have strengthened joint capabilities in counter-terrorism and humanitarian assistance. The 2026 edition promises expanded manoeuvres, potentially incorporating unmanned systems and cyber defence elements.





Seychelles' strategic location in the western IOR positions it as a key partner in India's 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine. Enhanced hydrography cooperation will aid in mapping exclusive economic zones, curbing illegal maritime activities.





In fintech and healthcare, the visit likely advanced digital payment interoperability and telemedicine linkages, benefiting Seychelles' small island economy. Innovation pacts may spur joint R&D in renewable energy and blue economy projects.





As President Herminie returns home, the outcomes of this visit are poised to invigorate bilateral momentum. India and Seychelles stand united in safeguarding IOR stability, exemplifying how smaller island states and regional powers can align for mutual prosperity.





Based On ANI Report







