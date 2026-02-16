



French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit India from 17 to 19 February for the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi. The event kicks off on Monday and will draw global leaders, policymakers, and AI specialists. Macron's itinerary includes key talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the strengthening strategic partnership between France and India.





This visit aligns with renewed momentum in defence collaboration. On Thursday, India's Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for a massive ₹3.25 lakh crore deal to acquire 114 additional Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF).





The proposal had prior clearance from the Defence Procurement Board, paving the way for in-depth technical and commercial discussions.





The procurement breaks down to 18 jets delivered in fly-away condition from France, with the balance—roughly 90 aircraft—manufactured domestically under the Make in India banner. This includes 88 single-seat and 26 twin-seat variants. Production will involve Dassault Aviation partnering with Indian private firms, injecting vitality into the local defence manufacturing sector.





The deal arrives at a pivotal moment for the IAF, which currently fields about 30 squadrons against an authorised strength of 42. Persistent security pressures along India's western and northern borders heighten the urgency. Additional Rafales will serve as a vital force multiplier while indigenous projects like the TEJAS MK-IA ramp up and the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) advances.





Rafale jets already bolster the IAF's arsenal, thanks to their cutting-edge sensors and long-range strike prowess. Armaments such as the Meteor beyond-visual-range missile and SCALP cruise missile enhance their lethality. Defence strategists see these platforms as indispensable in the near to medium term.





Negotiations ahead will tackle pricing, timelines, industrial tie-ups, and technology transfer. Officials expect the deal's final shape to crystallise over months, culminating in contract signature. This move cements India-France defence ties, a bedrock of New Delhi's military outreach.





The summit itself promises high-level discourse on AI's transformative potential. Macron joins other dignitaries, including Brazil's President Lula, in Delhi. Beyond AI, the Rafale clearance signals India's commitment to rapid capability enhancement amid geopolitical flux.





Local industry stands to gain immensely from offsets and joint ventures. This infusion could spur innovation in aerospace and electronics. For the IAF, it bridges critical gaps, ensuring air superiority in contested theatres.





Importantly the implications extend to Indo-Pacific dynamics, where France maintains stakes. Joint exercises, Scorpene submarines, and satellite ventures already mark the partnership. Macron's trip could unlock further pacts in AI-defence synergies and green tech.





As talks unfold, eyes will be on offsets mandating French firms to plough back value into India. Past Rafale deals set precedents for high localisation. Success here could redefine private sector roles in defence production.





