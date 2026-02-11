



India and the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) have commenced a joint in-situ air exercise, marking a significant step in bolstering defence ties between the two nations. This development, reported on 11 February 2026, underscores the growing military synergy in the Indo-Pacific region.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) is deploying an array of advanced assets for the exercise, including Su-30MKI multirole fighters, Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) platforms, Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft, and IL-78 aerial refuelling tankers. These are operating alongside RTAF Gripen fighters, highlighting the integration of high-end capabilities from both sides.





The primary aim of this in-situ exercise—conducted at existing bases without large-scale deployments—is to enhance operational coordination and interoperability. Such drills are crucial for seamless joint operations in potential contingencies, fostering mutual understanding of tactics, procedures, and communication protocols.





In a statement shared on X, the IAF emphasised that the exercise strengthens Indo-Thai defence cooperation and regional synergy. This aligns with broader strategic imperatives amid evolving security dynamics in Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean.





Historical context reveals deep-rooted bilateral relations. India and Thailand established diplomatic ties in 1947, with both nations marking the 75th anniversary in 2022. Their partnership has evolved from cordial exchanges to multifaceted collaboration across security, trade, and culture.





A pivotal milestone was the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation signed on 25 January 2012. This framework has facilitated ongoing initiatives such as defence dialogues, joint maritime patrols by the navies, annual staff talks, expert exchanges, officer training, and participation in trilateral or multilateral exercises.





Recent high-level engagements further cement this bond. General Songwit Noonpackdee, Chief of Defence Force of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, visited India officially from 21 to 24 January 2025, reinforcing commitments at the apex level.





Beyond defence, ties span trade, investment, connectivity, culture, tourism, education, science, technology, and people-to-people links. Thailand's 'Act West' policy dovetails seamlessly with India's 'Act East' initiative, positioning the two as natural maritime neighbours.





The Indian diaspora in Thailand, numbering around 4 to 5 lakh, plays a vital role in these relations. Concentrated largely in Bangkok, the community includes over 25,000 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from diverse groups such as Punjabi Hindus, Namdhari and other Sikhs, Gorakhpuris, Malayalis, Tamils, Gujaratis, Marwaris, and Sindhis.





This air exercise arrives at a geopolitically opportune moment. With rising maritime tensions and non-traditional threats in the region, enhanced IAF-RTAF interoperability could contribute to collective deterrence and stability.





The participation of India's Su-30MKI—renowned for its supermanoeuvrability and multi-role prowess—alongside the agile Gripen, promises valuable lessons in beyond-visual-range engagements and networked warfare. Support from AWACS, AEW&C, and IL-78 assets will simulate real-world scenarios involving persistent air presence and sustained operations.





For Thailand, integrating with Indian platforms builds on its own modernisation drive, where Gripens form the backbone of its fighter fleet. This exercise could pave the way for future co-development or logistics support in Southeast Asia.





India's 'Act East' policy has yielded tangible defence outcomes, from joint exercises like Falchion Strike with the US to now this in-situ drill with Thailand. It reflects New Delhi's proactive outreach to ASEAN partners.





Regionally, such collaborations counterbalance assertive postures by signalling unified resolve. Indo-Thai synergy extends to intelligence sharing and humanitarian assistance, vital for disaster-prone areas.





Looking ahead, this exercise may catalyse deeper integration, perhaps including simulator-based training or joint contingency planning. It exemplifies how bilateral defence pacts evolve into robust strategic alliances.





Based On ANI Report







