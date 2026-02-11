



The United States Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer, has positioned India as a promising "way station" for American supply chains seeking alternatives to China. Speaking in a recent Fox News interview, Greer highlighted India's substantial manufacturing capacity and large workforce as key attractions for US firms diversifying away from over-reliance on Chinese production.





This comes amid a broader shift from globalisation towards more resilient and secure economic models, where proximity to home markets remains the ideal, but interim solutions like India play a crucial role.





Greer emphasised that while American manufacturing and workers must take precedence, India offers a balanced and fair source for imports when necessary. He noted that numerous companies are already relocating operations there, aligning with efforts to reallocate supply chains strategically. This perspective underscores a pragmatic approach to global trade dynamics, recognising the transitional nature of such shifts.





Optimism surrounds the recently announced framework for an India-US interim trade agreement, which builds on a Bilateral Trade Agreement launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13 February 2025. Greer praised India's commitment, pointing to concrete steps such as expanded purchases, the rollback of a digital services tax impacting US interests, and moves to reduce tariffs. These developments signal a deepening economic partnership with long-term reverberations.





Under the interim framework, India has pledged to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods, alongside a wide array of agricultural and food products. This includes dried distillers' grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil, wine, spirits, and more. Such concessions aim to open Indian markets further to American exporters, fostering reciprocity.





In return, the United States will apply an 18 per cent reciprocal tariff on select Indian goods, targeting textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber products, organic chemicals, home décor, artisanal items, and certain machinery.





However, successful implementation could lead to the removal of these tariffs on specific categories, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts. This tit-for-tat structure seeks to ensure mutual benefits.





India has also committed to procuring USD 500 billion worth of US products over the next five years. The basket encompasses energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology items, and coking coal. This ambitious purchase pledge not only bolsters US exports but also aligns with India's energy security needs and infrastructure ambitions.





The characterisation of India as a "way station" reflects a nuanced US strategy: leveraging India's demographic and industrial strengths as a bridge while prioritising eventual onshoring. It acknowledges challenges like infrastructure gaps and regulatory hurdles in India, yet views them as surmountable in the context of de-risking from China. For India, this elevates its role in global value chains, potentially accelerating manufacturing growth under initiatives like Make in India.





Geopolitically, the agreement counters China's dominance in supply chains, particularly in electronics, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals. It reinforces the Quad framework and Indo-Pacific partnerships, where economic ties complement strategic alignments. US firms in semiconductors, defence manufacturing, and renewables stand to gain, mirroring trends seen in Apple's assembly shifts and Tesla's explorations.





India's tariff reductions and purchase commitments could inject momentum into bilateral trade, which reached approximately USD 190 billion in 2025. Yet, hurdles persist, including US concerns over intellectual property and data localisation. Greer's comments suggest confidence in India's trajectory, provided commitments materialise.





Overall, this interim deal positions India not merely as an alternative but as a strategic pivot in reshaping global trade. It promises economic dividends for both nations while signalling a multipolar order less beholden to single suppliers.





