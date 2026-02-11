



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman, Dr V Narayanan, delivered a compelling address as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the US-India Space Business Forum held in Bangalore on Tuesday. Organised by the US Consulate General in Chennai and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), the event gathered key stakeholders from both nations to strengthen commercial ties in space research and operations.





Dr Narayanan highlighted the longstanding collaboration between India and the United States in space endeavours, which dates back to 1962—fifteen years after India's independence. He emphasised that this partnership was never driven by competitive motives but rather by a shared vision to harness space technology for the benefit of ordinary citizens in India.





This human-centric approach, as Dr Narayanan described it, underscores ISRO's foundational philosophy. "It is a human-centric, application-oriented enterprise," he stated. He further asserted that space belongs to the global community and its benefits must be accessible to all, reflecting India's commitment to inclusive technological advancement.





The ISRO chief traced the evolution of India's space program over 64 years, noting remarkable achievements such as the launch of 433 satellites into orbit. These include missions funded by international partners, showcasing India's growing role as a reliable launch service provider on the world stage.





Looking ahead, Dr Narayanan revealed ambitious plans for a dedicated satellite to monitor climate and weather patterns across G20 nations. This initiative aligns with global priorities on environmental sustainability and positions India as a contributor to multinational efforts in climate science.





India's space ecosystem has expanded dramatically, with domestic industries now manufacturing critical hardware like rocket and satellite components. Dr Narayanan pointed out the surge in innovation, from a mere handful of space startups to over 330 companies today, all receiving ISRO's active support and mentorship.





This growth in the private sector is pivotal, fostering indigenous capabilities and reducing reliance on foreign technology. It mirrors broader government initiatives like 'Make in India', which prioritise self-reliance in strategic domains such as aerospace and defence.





The forum also featured a virtual message from NASA's Associate Administrator, Joel Graham, who reaffirmed the US space agency's enthusiasm for the platform. Graham praised the participation of NASA-contracted US companies and expressed eagerness for mutual learning between American and Indian space leaders.





Graham's remarks signal NASA's keen interest in deepening ties with ISRO, building on historic collaborations like the NISAR mission and Chandrayaan-3's lunar south pole landing, which drew international acclaim. Such partnerships enhance technological exchanges and joint problem-solving in areas like earth observation and deep-space exploration.





The event in Bangalore underscores a maturing phase in India-US space relations, shifting from government-led initiatives to vibrant commercial engagements. With India's space economy projected to reach $13 billion by 2025, forums like this catalyse investments, technology transfers, and market access for both sides.





Dr Narayanan's emphasis on accessibility over commercialisation echoes ISRO's legacy of cost-effective missions, such as the Mars Orbiter Mission achieved at a fraction of global benchmarks. This frugality, combined with precision engineering, continues to attract international collaborators seeking value-driven partnerships.





Challenges remain, including regulatory harmonisation and spectrum allocation for satellite constellations, but the forum provides a vital platform for dialogue. Indian startups, supported by ISRO's incubator network, are already venturing into small satellite launches and in-orbit services, mirroring US firms like SpaceX and Blue Origin.





NASA's involvement highlights strategic alignment, particularly in countering shared threats like climate change and disaster management through space-based assets. Joint ventures could extend to human spaceflight, with India's Gaganyaan program potentially intersecting with NASA's Artemis initiatives.





As India eyes a manned lunar mission by 2040 and reusable launch vehicles, US-India ties will be instrumental in scaling ambitions. Dr Narayanan's vision of space for the 'common man' ensures that technological triumphs translate into tangible societal gains, from telemedicine to precision agriculture.





The forum's success bodes well for future editions, potentially expanding to include defence-space synergies amid evolving geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific. With both nations prioritising resilient supply chains, this partnership promises mutual prosperity and innovation leadership.





Based On PTI Report







