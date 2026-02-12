



Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force, has announced a pivotal development in India's defence modernisation drive. Speaking on the matter, he revealed the impending induction of additional Rafale multi-role fighter jets, bolstering the nation's air combat capabilities amid escalating regional tensions.





This announcement comes as a ₹3.25 lakh crore deal for more Rafales nears government clearance. The procurement aligns seamlessly with the IAF's long-term strategy to address squadron shortages and counter evolving security threats from neighbours like China and Pakistan.





The Rafale, manufactured by France's Dassault Aviation, has already proven its mettle since the first 36 jets were inducted in 2019-2020. Those aircraft, equipped with advanced Spectra electronic warfare suites and Meteor beyond-visual-range missiles, have enhanced the IAF's strike and interception prowess.





Kapoor emphasised that the new batch will feature upgraded capabilities, including integration with indigenous weapons like the Astra missile and enhanced sensor fusion for network-centric warfare. This move underscores India's push towards self-reliance, or Atmanirbhar Bharat, even in high-end platforms.





The deal's scale is staggering—potentially involving over 100 jets—making it one of the largest defence acquisitions in recent Indian history. Negotiations have dragged on since 2021, navigating offsets, local manufacturing clauses, and pricing disputes, but clearance now appears imminent.





Strategic imperatives drive this urgency. The IAF currently operates around 30 squadrons against an authorised strength of 42, a gap exacerbated by the retirement of ageing MiG-21s. Regional adversaries, meanwhile, are ramping up their air forces: China's J-20 stealth fighters and Pakistan's potential acquisitions demand a robust response.





Rafale's omnirole design excels in air superiority, deep strikes, reconnaissance, and nuclear deterrence. Its delta-wing configuration and twin Snecma M88 engines deliver supercruise speeds above Mach 1.8 without afterburners, offering superior endurance over legacy platforms.





Induction logistics will span several years, with jets likely delivered from Dassault's Mérignac facility and potentially some assembly at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under offset commitments. This could create thousands of jobs and transfer key technologies like composite materials and avionics.





Kapoor's statement also nods to broader IAF transformations, including the AMCA fifth-generation fighter programme and MQ-9B drone acquisitions. Yet, Rafale remains the immediate game-changer, bridging the gap until indigenous jets mature.





Fiscal backing seems assured, with the Defence Budget 2026-27 allocating substantial funds for capital acquisitions. The deal's approval by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) could come within months, pending final tweaks on localisation.





Critics have questioned the cost per jet—around ₹1,500-2,000 crore—but proponents highlight its lifecycle value, including 50% offsets benefiting Indian firms like Tata and Mahindra. This infusion will revitalise the domestic aerospace ecosystem.





Deeper Franco-Indian ties are evident. Recent visits by President Macron and joint exercises like Garuda have paved the way, positioning Rafale as a cornerstone of the Quad's air defence architecture against assertive neighbours.





For air warriors, the induction promises enhanced survivability. Rafale's active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar detects targets at 200+ km, while its helmet-mounted display enables off-boresight kills, revolutionising dogfight tactics.





Training pipelines are already ramping up at Ambala and Hasimara bases, where existing Rafales operate. Simulator integrations and pilot familiarisation will ensure seamless fleet expansion.





This development reassures allies and deters foes. As Kapoor noted, it fortifies India's sovereign skies, projecting power from the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean. The announcement has sparked optimism in defence corridors, with shares of HAL and BEL rising sharply. It signals India's resolve to maintain aerial dominance in an era of hypersonic threats and drone swarms.





The Rafale induction cements a new chapter in IAF history, blending foreign excellence with indigenous ambition for a future-proof air force.





Agencies







