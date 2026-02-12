



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant meeting with Tufan Erginbilgic, Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce, in New Delhi on 11 February 2026. The encounter underscores the deepening collaboration between India and the British engineering giant, particularly in aerospace and defence sectors.





PM Modi welcomed Rolls-Royce's keen interest in expanding its footprint within India. He highlighted the company's desire to partner with the nation's innovative and dynamic youth, as noted in his post on the social media platform X.





The discussion centred on Rolls-Royce's ambitions to contribute to Viksit Bharat, India's vision for a developed nation. Erginbilgic, accompanied by Sashi Mukundan, Rolls-Royce's Executive Vice President for India, outlined plans to scale operations substantially.





Key initiatives include transforming Rolls-Royce's Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India into the largest worldwide. This move aims to bolster high-value engineering capabilities and foster complex manufacturing co-creation with local partners.





The aero-engine manufacturer emphasised how its cutting-edge technologies align with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat drive towards self-reliance. Particular focus fell on defence and critical sectors, where Rolls-Royce seeks to play a pivotal role.





Last month, the British High Commission in India signalled Rolls-Royce's strategic pivot, designating the country as its third 'home market' after the United Kingdom. This positions India at the heart of opportunities in jet engines, naval propulsion, and beyond.





Such developments reflect burgeoning Indo-UK cooperation in advanced engineering and innovation. Rolls-Royce already maintains engineering centres and supply-chain partnerships across India, alongside ties with domestic aerospace and defence firms.





India represents a vital market for Rolls-Royce, driven by the nation's rapid military modernisation and indigenous manufacturing push. The company's involvement could accelerate progress in aero-engines, a domain where India has long sought greater autonomy.





This meeting arrives amid heightened geopolitical and strategic imperatives for India. With neighbours like China advancing hypersonic and aerospace capabilities, partnerships with global leaders like Rolls-Royce gain added urgency.





Rolls-Royce's technologies, renowned for reliability in civil and military aviation, could enhance India's Tejas fighters, naval vessels, and future indigenous platforms. Discussions likely touched on technology transfer and joint ventures to build local expertise.





The enthusiasm from Modi signals strong governmental backing for foreign investment in strategic sectors. This aligns with reforms easing defence foreign direct investment norms, attracting firms keen on 'Make in India'.





Erginbilgic's visit follows Rolls-Royce's recent overtures, including potential collaborations with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and other public sector undertakings. It builds on existing supply chains that already feed into global Rolls-Royce programmes.





For India's youth, the partnership promises skilling opportunities in advanced manufacturing and engineering. Rolls-Royce's GCC expansion could create thousands of high-skill jobs, nurturing talent for the Viksit Bharat ecosystem.





Broader implications extend to Indo-UK defence ties, post-Brexit. Enhanced cooperation could feature in future bilateral agreements, mirroring pacts like the Roadmap 2030 for deeper strategic alignment.





Challenges remain, including intellectual property concerns and integration with India's offset policies. Yet, the mutual enthusiasm suggests pragmatic solutions ahead.





This engagement reinforces India's ascent as a defence manufacturing hub. Rolls-Royce's commitment validates the efficacy of Atmanirbhar policies in drawing premium global players.





As India eyes self-reliance in aero-engines—a cornerstone of its aerospace ambitions—such alliances mark a turning point. They blend foreign expertise with indigenous innovation, propelling the nation towards technological sovereignty.





