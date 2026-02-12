

The two-day U.S.-India Space Business Forum concluded successfully on 11 February in Bengaluru, marking a pivotal moment in bilateral space cooperation. Hosted by the U.S. Consulate General Chennai and supported by the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), the event gathered more than 200 participants from government agencies and industry leaders.





This forum served as the flagship highlight of the inaugural U.S. Trade Mission to India, dedicated exclusively to commercial space ventures. It brought together 23 senior executives from 14 prominent American space companies, who engaged directly with Indian counterparts to explore synergies.





Bangalore, often hailed as India's Silicon Valley and a hub for aerospace innovation, provided the ideal backdrop. The city's ecosystem, home to organisations like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and private firms such as Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos, buzzed with discussions on joint opportunities.





Participants delved into key areas including satellite manufacturing, launch services, space data analytics, and earth observation technologies. Sessions addressed regulatory frameworks, investment prospects, and technology transfers, reflecting India's push towards self-reliance under initiatives like Make in India.





American delegates showcased cutting-edge capabilities from companies like SpaceX affiliates, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing, emphasising small satellite constellations and reusable launch vehicles. Indian stakeholders highlighted indigenous successes, such as the PSLV series and the upcoming Gaganyaan human spaceflight program.





A major focus was on public-private partnerships. Leaders discussed how U.S. firms could collaborate with Indian entities on mega-projects, including the Bharatiya Antriksha Station and commercial lunar missions, potentially unlocking billions in trade.





The forum underscored the growing strategic alignment between the two nations. With India's space economy projected to reach $44 billion by 2033, and the U.S. seeking reliable partners amid global competition, the event fostered commitments for co-development of propulsion systems and space situational awareness tools.





Networking sessions facilitated over 150 bilateral meetings, leading to preliminary memoranda of understanding. Topics ranged from hypersonic re-entry vehicles to AI-driven mission planning, aligning with both countries' defence-space integration goals.





Government representatives from NASA's commercial arm, ISRO, IN-SPACe, and the U.S. Commercial Service outlined eased visa processes and streamlined export controls. This aims to accelerate joint ventures, building on the 2023 U.S.-India Space Situational Awareness pact.





Sustainability emerged as a recurring theme. Discussions covered debris mitigation, green propulsion, and equitable access to space resources, with calls for a bilateral framework to govern commercial activities in low Earth orbit.





Industry voices praised the event's candour. One U.S. executive noted, "India's agile innovation complements our scale—together, we can redefine affordable access to space." Indian participants echoed this, stressing technology localisation to bolster national security.





The forum also spotlighted talent exchange. With Bengaluru's engineering talent pool, proposals included joint training academies and internships, addressing skill gaps in areas like orbital mechanics and quantum sensors for space.





Challenges were not shunned. Participants tackled spectrum allocation hurdles, insurance for mega-constellations, and geopolitical risks in the Indo-Pacific, advocating for resilient supply chains.





As the event wrapped up, USISPF announced a follow-up working group to track progress. This could culminate in a 2026 roadmap, potentially mirroring defence sector successes like iCET.





The U.S.-India Space Business Forum thus emerges as a launchpad for deeper ties. It signals a new era where commercial space drives not just economic growth, but also strategic resilience for both democracies.





