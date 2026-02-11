

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is poised for a significant enhancement of its combat capabilities, with Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, emphasising the urgent requirement to induct more newer-generation fighter jets.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Exercise Vayu Shakti, Air Marshal Kapoor stated that the sooner these aircraft join the inventory, the better.

His comments align with reports that the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is set to convene and potentially approve a landmark procurement of 114 Rafale fighters from France.

This prospective deal represents one of the largest acquisitions in recent IAF history, aimed at addressing longstanding squadron shortages. The IAF currently operates around 30 squadrons, well below the sanctioned strength of 42 needed to safeguard India's vast airspace amid evolving threats from China and Pakistan. Air Marshal Kapoor's advocacy underscores the service's push for multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) to bolster air superiority, precision strikes, and network-centric warfare.





Rafale has emerged as a standout performer in this context. Air Marshal Kapoor praised the Dassault Rafale as "definitely a hero, among other heroes," during Operation Sindoor, the recent military conflict with Pakistan.





He described it as the "buzzword" of the operation, highlighting its pivotal role alongside indigenous platforms like the TEJAS and legacy assets such as the Su-30MKI. Operation Sindoor, though details remain classified, reportedly showcased the IAF's integrated air operations, with Rafale's advanced sensors, Meteor beyond-visual-range missiles, and SCALP cruise missiles proving decisive.





The Vice Chief's remarks come amid competitive pitches from global manufacturers. Swedish firm Saab has aggressively marketed its Gripen E as an ideal complement to the Rafale and TEJAS, with Chief Marketing Officer Mikael Franzen touting its unmatched availability and combat mass.





"Gripen will fit perfectly in IAF together with Rafale and TEJAS," Franzen noted recently, positioning it as a cost-effective, high-readiness option for India's diverse operational needs, from high-altitude Himalayan skirmishes to maritime patrols.





While Rafale remains a frontrunner—building on the 36 jets inducted in 2019 and their proven track record—the MRFA tender remains open. Air Marshal Kapoor clarified that "whether that will be Rafale or any other aircraft is presently under consideration," with no concrete decision yet.





This flexibility reflects India's Atmanirbhar Bharat push, balancing imports with indigenous development under the TEJAS MK-1A program and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project.





Exercise Vayu Shakti, scheduled as the IAF's premier firepower demonstration, will further spotlight these capabilities. Over 120 assets, including Rafale, Su-30MKI, MiG-29, Tejas, and Jaguar, alongside helicopters and transport aircraft, will participate.





A senior officer at the press conference revealed that the exercise will highlight the IAF's "successful role" in Operation Sindoor, simulating massed strikes, electronic warfare, and beyond-visual-range engagements to showcase operational readiness.





This development occurs against a backdrop of accelerated Indian defence modernisation. The 2026-27 budget is expected to prioritise MRFA alongside upgrades to Su-30MKI fleets and induction of more TEJAS variants.





With border tensions persisting, Air Marshal Kapoor's call for rapid induction signals strategic impatience, as the IAF aims to restore numerical and technological parity. Stakeholders await the DAC's verdict, which could reshape South Asia's airpower balance.





Agencies







