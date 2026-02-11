



Air Chief statements have underscored the pivotal role played by Rafale fighter jets during Operation Sindoor, with Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor emphasising that Rafale was “the hero” of the operation.





He noted that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is seeking to induct more Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) to bolster its capabilities in future operations.





While acknowledging the performance of the Rafale fleet, he indicated that the decision on additional MRFA acquisitions remains under deliberation, with a concrete choice yet to be made. This stance reflects a broader strategic objective to enhance India’s air‑power posture through a mix of platforms that can carry out precision strikes, suppression of enemy air defences, and close air support as required.





During the unveiling ceremony of Exercise Vayu Shakti 2026, Air Marshal Kapoor reiterated that every act of terrorism against Indian soil will be met with a resolute response. He suggested that glimpses of Operation Sindoor would be showcased to the public as part of Exercise Vayu Shakti in Jaisalmer, illustrating the IAF’s demonstrated capabilities and deterrent posture.





The message he conveyed underscored a commitment to deter and respond decisively to threats, reinforcing the notion that terrorism will not be tolerated and that those responsible will face a defined price for their actions.





Operation Sindoor, launched on 7 May 2025 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, led to a four‑day confrontation with Pakistan. Indian forces carrying out precision strikes targeted major terror launchpoints across Pakistan and the Pakistan‑occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), affecting Lashkar‑e‑Taiba, Jaish‑e‑Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities. Reports indicate that more than 100 terrorists were killed in action during the conflict, highlighting the scale and effectiveness of the operation’s air and land components.





The Defence Ministry’s assessment attributes significant damage to enemy launchpads and facilities, contributing to the cessation of hostilities and the eventual ceasefire brokered through a phone call between Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) and India’s DGMO, with the agreement taking effect from 1700 hours on 10 May 2025.





IAF’s account of the operation emphasises the use of Rafale aircraft fitted with SCALP missiles and HAMMER bombs, supported by electronic warfare and air‑defence countermeasures. Bypassing and jamming Pakistan’s air‑defence systems, including those supplied by China, was cited as a crucial factor in achieving mission objectives within a tightly limited window.





The ministry asserted that the mission was executed within a compact 23‑minute timeframe, reflecting both the pilots’ proficiency and the precision of the ordnance employed. The characterisation of the operation as a demonstration of high‑end warfare capability has contributed to a broader narrative of India’s advancing air dominance in the region.





In parallel with Operation Sindoor’s public narrative, the IAF has announced plans for Exercise Vayu Shakti 2026 to take place at Pokhran, near Jaisalmer, on 27 February. The exercise is described as a firepower demonstration designed to showcase precision targeting and the ability to conduct coordinated, multi‑domain strikes.





Preparations for the event appear to emphasise the IAF’s capacity to integrate different platforms and systems to achieve rapid, decisive outcomes. The public display is intended to reinforce perceptions of deterrence and readiness among regional adversaries and domestic audiences alike.





Analysts note that the emphasis on Rafale as a “hero” of Operation Sindoor reflects both its operational performance and symbolic importance for India’s defence procurement strategy. The ongoing debate over MRFA acquisitions will likely consider a broader matrix of factors, including lifecycle costs, interoperability with allied systems, industrial partnerships, and the potential to incorporate emerging technologies such as stealth features, advanced sensors, and next‑generation missiles.





While the exact mix of MRFA candidates remains to be resolved, the overarching objective is clear: to sustain an air force capable of rapid, accurate response against evolving threats.





The limited, 23‑minute strike profile attributed to Operation Sindoor suggests a highly rehearsed level of operational tempo and integration among air and land components. It highlights the IAF’s emphasis on speed, surprise, and precision in modern air warfare.





The narrative surrounding the operation also raises questions about regional stability and the strategic calculus of escalation and deterrence in South Asia, given the proximity of the contested borders and the history of cross‑border tensions. Public demonstrations like Vayu Shakti 2026 are likely to play a dual role: informing the public about the IAF’s capabilities while reinforcing deterrence messages to potential adversaries.





Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor’s remarks portray Rafale as a central asset in India’s current air‑power toolkit, while signalling an intent to expand MRFA capabilities subject to final deliberations. Operation Sindoor is framed as a clear demonstration that terrorism will be met with a resolute, structured response, and that the IAF will continue to pursue modernisation and readiness through high‑profile exercises such as Vayu Shakti 2026. The combined narrative underlines a determination to maintain strategic deterrence through demonstrated air superiority and precision strike capacity.





Based On ANI Report







