



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is forging ahead with ambitious plans to establish the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) as a cornerstone of India's Space Vision 2047. This orbital outpost will serve as a vital platform for microgravity research and scientific endeavours across disciplines such as life sciences and medicine, announced India's Press Information Bureau.





ISRO has meticulously designed the overall configuration of the BAS, comprising five interconnected modules. This blueprint has undergone rigorous scrutiny and approval by the National Level Review Committee, ensuring technical robustness and alignment with national objectives.





A landmark milestone came in September 2024, when the Union Cabinet greenlit the development and launch of the inaugural module, BAS-01, by 2028. This decision forms part of an expanded scope for the Gaganyaan Program, India's flagship human spaceflight initiative.





Progress on BAS-01 is gaining momentum. Overall system engineering for the module, alongside technology development for key subsystems, is actively underway across various ISRO centres and units. These efforts underscore ISRO's commitment to indigenous innovation in human spaceflight.





At its core, the BAS incorporates cutting-edge technology elements, including advanced life support systems. These will facilitate long-duration human habitation in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), marking a significant leap for sustained orbital presence.





Such capabilities will unlock opportunities for advanced scientific research and technology demonstrations. These activities hold substantial socio-economic potential, fostering innovations applicable on Earth while bolstering India's position in global space exploration.





Moreover, the BAS will act as a springboard for future Indian human space missions venturing beyond LEO. It promises to support extended expeditions, enhancing India's strategic autonomy in space.





Financial backing for these endeavours is robust. Budgetary allocations for precursor missions, BAS-01 development, and its launch are integrated into the revised Gaganyaan Programme. The Union Cabinet's approval in September 2024 has augmented funding to ₹20,193 crore.





This enhanced envelope builds on the previously approved Gaganyaan budget, reflecting the government's strong endorsement of human spaceflight as a national priority. No additional funds beyond this allocation have been specified at present.





Notably, ISRO is pursuing the BAS through fully indigenous efforts. There are currently no formal technical collaboration agreements with foreign space agencies or organisations, emphasising self-reliance in this critical domain.





This update was shared by Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions and the Prime Minister’s Office. He provided the details in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, affirming transparency in India's space programme.





The BAS initiative positions India among an elite cadre of nations capable of independent orbital infrastructure. By 2028, the launch of BAS-01 will herald a new era of microgravity science and human space endurance.





Scientific pursuits in life sciences aboard BAS could yield breakthroughs in medicine, from muscle atrophy countermeasures to novel drug development under zero-gravity conditions. Such research aligns with global trends while addressing India-specific health challenges.





Medicine stands to benefit immensely, with experiments probing cellular responses in microgravity potentially accelerating treatments for osteoporosis or cardiovascular diseases prevalent in ageing populations.





Engineering subsystems for BAS-01 demand precision. ISRO centres are tackling challenges in propulsion, power generation, and environmental control, drawing lessons from Gaganyaan's crew module technologies.





The five-module architecture ensures modularity and scalability. Initial habitation and experiment modules will pave the way for expansions, accommodating larger crews and diverse payloads over time.





Gaganyaan's scope revision integrates BAS seamlessly, leveraging shared infrastructure like human-rated launch vehicles and crew training facilities. This synergy optimises costs and timelines.





India's LEO ambitions extend beyond research. BAS will demonstrate technologies for resource utilisation, such as water recycling and closed-loop life support, vital for deep-space missions.





Socio-economic impacts are multifaceted. Space-derived innovations in materials science and biotechnology could spur industries like pharmaceuticals and agriculture, creating jobs and export opportunities.





The absence of international partnerships at this stage highlights ISRO's maturing capabilities. However, future collaborations may emerge as BAS evolves into a hub for multinational experiments.





Dr Jitendra Singh's Lok Sabha reply reinforces public accountability. It dispels uncertainties around timelines and funding, boosting stakeholder confidence in Space Vision 2047.





As 2028 approaches, ISRO's milestones will be watched globally. Successful BAS-01 deployment will not only validate India's human spaceflight prowess but also inspire the next generation of space professionals.





