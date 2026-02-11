



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has established an Orbital Module Preparation Facility (OMPF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, as a cornerstone of its Gaganyaan Mission infrastructure.





This state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to the integration, testing, and preparation of the Orbital Module, which comprises both the Crew Module and Service Module, prior to mounting it on the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3). Operational as of 2025–2026, the OMPF supports India's inaugural human spaceflight programme by ensuring meticulous assembly and checkout processes for mission-critical components.





The OMPF forms part of a broader suite of ground infrastructure upgrades at Sriharikota tailored specifically for Gaganyaan. Complementary facilities include the Gaganyaan Control Centre for mission operations, a dedicated Crew Training Facility in Bangalore, and significant human-rating modifications to the Second Launch Pad (SLP). These enhancements address the stringent safety and reliability standards required for crewed missions, incorporating provisions for launch escape systems and advanced propulsion testing.





Central to the OMPF's role is the preparation of the Crew Module, designed to safely house the Gaganyatris—India's selected astronauts—during their orbital sojourn at approximately 400 km above Earth.





The Service Module, meanwhile, provides propulsion, power, and attitude control, with its propulsion system (SMPS) recently qualified through extensive hot-fire tests totalling over 14,000 seconds at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri. These tests validated performance under nominal and off-nominal conditions, including ascent-phase abort scenarios, bolstering crew safety.





Gaganyaan's timeline has progressed steadily, with precursor missions like TV-D1 (Test Vehicle Abort Demonstration) and IADT-01 successfully completed to verify crew escape and integrated systems. The first uncrewed test flight, designated G1, is slated for March 2026, leveraging the OMPF for final Orbital Module readiness.





Subsequent missions will culminate in crewed flights by early 2027, paving the way for India's ambitions in space station development and beyond. Ground tracking networks, terrestrial communication links, and IDRSS-1 feeder stations further augment mission support.





This infrastructure milestone underscores ISRO's indigenous capabilities in human spaceflight, drawing on expertise from centres like the Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), and Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC).





The OMPF not only facilitates Gaganyaan's immediate goals but also positions Sriharikota as a hub for future endeavours, including multi-crew missions and sustained orbital presence. With human-rating of the LVM3 nearly complete, India stands on the cusp of joining an elite cadre of spacefaring nations.





​IDN (With Agency Inputs)





