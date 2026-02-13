



India's "National Team" of aerospace organisations is embarking on an ambitious endeavour to pioneer Fly-By-Light flight control systems, marking a significant evolution from the nation's successful mastery of Fly-By-Wire technology.





This collaborative push involves key players such as the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Aircraft Development Establishment (ADE), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), building directly on their proven expertise with platforms like the TEJAS MK-1A, TEJAS MK-2, and the forthcoming Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





Fly-By-Wire (FBW) systems, which India has indigenously developed and integrated into its cutting-edge fighters, rely on electrical wiring to transmit signals between the cockpit controls and flight surfaces. These digital systems have revolutionised aircraft stability and manoeuvrability by replacing mechanical linkages with computer-mediated controls, enhancing precision while reducing weight.





The next leap, Fly-By-Light (FBL), substitutes those electrical wires with fibre-optic cables. Light pulses travel through these thin glass or plastic fibres at the speed of light, carrying data with minimal latency and extraordinary bandwidth.





This shift promises not just faster signal transmission but also immunity to electromagnetic interference (EMI), a critical advantage in modern combat environments saturated with radar, electronic warfare, and high-energy weapons.





The conceptualisation and maturation of FBL architectures are now actively underway. The effort draws on years of collaborative experience, where lessons from FBW integration have honed the team's ability to innovate in flight controls tailored to India's strategic needs.





Unlike FBW, which demanded rigorous qualification for TEJAS variants, FBL introduces unique challenges and benefits. Fibre-optics weigh far less than copper wiring—potentially slashing hundreds of kilograms from an aircraft's structure—while offering superior data rates for real-time sensor fusion and AI-driven autonomy. Moreover, their non-conductive nature eliminates short-circuit risks from lightning strikes or battle damage.





Electromagnetic interference remains a persistent threat to electrical systems in fighters equipped with advanced avionics, jammers, and directed-energy weapons. FBL sidesteps this entirely, as light signals do not generate or respond to electromagnetic fields. In contested airspace, where electronic warfare could cripple FBW, FBL ensures uninterrupted control, bolstering survivability.





Thermal management poses another FBL advantage. Electrical wires generate heat through resistance, complicating cooling in high-performance jets. Fibre-optics transmit data without heat build-up, simplifying design and enhancing reliability in extreme conditions, from hypersonic speeds to high-altitude operations.





India's aerospace ecosystem is uniquely positioned for this transition. ADA's flight control division, which delivered the TEJAS MK-1A's FBW software, collaborates seamlessly with ADE's systems engineering prowess.





BEL provides ruggedized electronics, including photonic components, while NAL contributes wind-tunnel testing and materials expertise for fibre integration.





The technology's maturation involves several phases. Initial efforts focus on modelling FBL architectures using digital twins—virtual replicas of aircraft dynamics—to simulate light-based signalling under failure modes. Ground rigs will follow, testing opto-electronic transducers that convert electrical pilot inputs to optical signals and vice versa at actuators.





Prototyping demands breakthroughs in indigenous components like laser diodes, photodetectors, and wavelength-division multiplexing for high-volume data channels. BEL's photonics labs, augmented by private sector partners under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, are scaling production of these elements, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.





Reliability certification represents a formidable hurdle. Aviation authorities demand quadruple-redundancy in flight controls, and FBL must prove fault tolerance against fibre fractures or laser failures. India's team plans hybrid architectures initially—FBL primaries with FBW backups—to ease integration while gathering flight data.





Notably, FBL will not feature on platforms already in development or sanctioned. TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA, locked into FBW designs, prioritise timely production amid indigenous manufacturing ramps. This forward-looking stance positions FBL for sixth-generation fighters or upgrades to future platforms like the TEJAS MK-2 or next-phase AMCA evolutions.





Strategically, FBL aligns with India's multi-domain warfare vision. As the Indian Air Force eyes swarm drones, loyal wingmen, and manned-unmanned teaming, fibre-optics enable the massive data flows needed for network-centric operations. Integration with quantum-secure encryption over fibres could further harden systems against cyber threats.





Global precedents underscore FBL's maturity. Boeing tested fibre-optic controls on the 777 in the 1990s, while Eurofighter Typhoon variants explored it. The US F-35 uses hybrid opto-electrical buses, and China's J-20 rumours hint at photonic elements. Yet India's fully indigenous path avoids technology transfer pitfalls, fostering self-reliance.





Challenges persist, including costlier initial outlays for photonic tech and the need for specialised maintenance skills. Harsh aerospace environments demand fibres resilient to vibration, radiation, and temperature swings from -55°C to 150°C. NAL's composites research is developing protective sheathing to meet these specs.





Workforce upskilling forms a parallel track. CSIR-NAL and IITs are launching photonics courses, training engineers in optoelectronics alongside traditional avionics. This builds a talent pipeline for FBL's serial production, mirroring the FBW talent boom that now supports exports.





Timeline-wise, conceptual studies span 2026-2028, followed by brass-board demonstrations by 2030. Flight tests on technology demonstrators could commence mid-decade, paving induction by 2035-2040 for next-gen platforms.





This FBL pursuit embodies India's aerospace ascent—from mechanical controls in MiG-21s to digital FBW in TEJAS, now to optical mastery. It fortifies national security while catalysing a photonics ecosystem with civilian spill-overs in telecoms and data centres.





As geopolitical tensions rise in the Indo-Pacific, FBL-equipped Indian fighters will embody technological sovereignty, ensuring air superiority through innovation rooted in collaborative ingenuity.





