



India is carefully assessing an invitation from the United States to join the newly proposed Board of Peace, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday. The MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, disclosed during a media briefing that New Delhi has received formal communication from Washington on the matter.





The proposal stems from US President Donald Trump's initiative to formalise the Board of Peace as part of phase two of his 20-Point Peace Plan aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict. This board is envisioned to oversee critical aspects of Gaza's stabilisation, including governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, and large-scale funding mobilisation.





Trump, who will chair the board, has appointed a roster of high-profile figures to its executive ranks. These include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.





Other notable appointees comprise Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan and US Deputy National Security Adviser Robert Gabriel. Senior advisors Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum will handle day-to-day strategy and operations, ensuring the board's diplomatic priorities translate into effective execution.





A key administrative role falls to Nickolay Mladenov, an executive board member designated as the High Representative for Gaza. He will serve as the vital on-the-ground liaison between the Board of Peace and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).





The NCAG represents a cornerstone of phase two in Trump's comprehensive roadmap for lasting peace, stability, reconstruction, and prosperity in the region. It will be led by Ali Sha'ath, a respected technocratic figure tasked with restoring public services, rebuilding civil institutions, and stabilising daily life in Gaza while fostering self-sustaining governance.





Security forms another pillar of the plan, with Major General Jasper Jeffers appointed as Commander of the International Stabilisation Force (ISF). His mandate includes leading operations for demilitarisation, preserving peace, eliminating terror threats, and facilitating the secure delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials.





The Gaza Executive Board features additional international voices, such as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Qatari diplomat Ali Al Thawadi, alongside Blair, Kushner, and Witkoff. This diverse composition underscores the multinational approach to the initiative.





Reports indicate the board's inaugural meeting is slated for 19 February, though Jaiswal refrained from confirming India's attendance. He emphasised India's longstanding commitment to peace efforts in West Asia, noting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for initiatives promoting dialogue and long-term stability, including in Gaza.





India's cautious review reflects its strategic balancing act in the Middle East, where it maintains strong ties with both Israel and Arab states. Joining such a US-led body could signal deeper alignment with Trump's foreign policy vision, potentially influencing New Delhi's relations with regional players amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.





The invitation arrives against a backdrop of heightened US-India strategic convergence, bolstered by defence pacts and shared concerns over regional stability. However, MEA's measured response suggests deliberations over alignment with India's independent foreign policy stance and its 'multi-alignment' approach.





Trump's broader Gaza roadmap builds on earlier phases, focusing now on post-conflict governance and economic revival. The Board's portfolios aim to attract investment and mobilise capital, positioning it as a mechanism for sustainable development rather than mere ceasefire enforcement.





For India, participation could offer leverage in West Asian diplomacy, enhancing its role in global peace processes. Yet, it risks entangling New Delhi in a polarised conflict, where domestic political sensitivities and ties to Palestinian causes also factor into the decision-making.





Jaiswal's briefing reiterated India's proactive stance on regional dialogue, aligning with Modi's repeated calls for de-escalation and humanitarian relief. This positions the review as a pragmatic step, weighing diplomatic gains against potential complications.





As the 19 February meeting looms, global observers await India's verdict, which could shape the board's credibility and the trajectory of Trump's peace plan. New Delhi's response will likely prioritise strategic autonomy while advancing its vision for a stable West Asia.





Based On ANI Report







