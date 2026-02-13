



US President Donald Trump has revealed plans for a bilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in April, signalling a potential thaw in relations between the world's two largest economies.





Speaking to reporters in Washington DC on Thursday, Trump confirmed he would travel to meet Xi, with the Chinese leader expected to reciprocate with a visit to the United States later in 2026.





The announcement builds on a recent 90-minute telephone conversation between the two leaders on 4 February. Trump described the call on Truth Social as yielding a "very positive conclusion for both Countries," focusing almost exclusively on trade matters while sidestepping flashpoints such as Iran and Ukraine.





During the discussion, Xi extended a gracious invitation for Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to visit China, an offer Trump reciprocated. This exchange underscores a personal rapport that Trump emphasised repeatedly, stating, "We have a very good relationship," and highlighting the importance of strong ties between the two most powerful nations.





China's state media, Xinhua, echoed this positivity in its readout. Xi reportedly attached "great importance" to China-US relations, referencing sound communication over the past year and a successful in-person meeting in Busan that set a constructive course forward.





Xi urged both sides to pursue "win-win results in the spirit of equality," while calling on Washington to respect mutual concerns and remove "negative measures" imposed on China. These likely refer to ongoing tariffs, technology export controls, and sanctions that have strained trade since Trump's first term.





Trump's comments to NBC News' Tom Llamas, taped on 4 February, provided further details. He affirmed his April trip to China, followed by Xi's White House visit towards year's end, framing it as essential diplomacy: "It's important that I have a good relationship and for him, that he has a good relationship with me."





No precise dates for the travels were disclosed, leaving room for logistical announcements in the coming weeks. This opacity reflects the fluid nature of high-level summit planning amid domestic priorities in both capitals.





The prospective meetings come at a pivotal moment. With Trump freshly inaugurated for his second term, global markets watch closely for signals on tariffs and supply chains. Beijing, meanwhile, navigates economic headwinds and seeks stability in its top trading partnership.





Analysts note the Busan meeting's role as a foundation—likely during the recent Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit—where initial progress on trade dialogues may have paved the way. Yet, underlying tensions persist over intellectual property, semiconductors, and regional security.





Trump's optimistic tone contrasts with his past "America First" rhetoric, which imposed sweeping duties on Chinese goods. A productive April summit could herald tariff reductions or exemptions, boosting investor confidence amid inflation concerns.





For China, Xi's emphasis on reciprocity aligns with Beijing's "dual circulation" strategy, aiming to lessen US market dependence while deepening ties where beneficial. Removing "negative measures" would ease pressures on firms like Huawei and SMIC.





The focus on trade sidesteps thornier issues. Neither leader broached Taiwan, the South China Sea, or alliances like AUKUS during the call, suggesting a deliberate narrowing to economic deliverables.





This diplomatic overture may influence third parties, including India. As a Quad partner countering Chinese assertiveness, New Delhi will scrutinise any US concessions that embolden Beijing in the Indo-Pacific.





Markets reacted mildly positive, with US-China trade-sensitive indices ticking up post-announcement. The yuan strengthened slightly against the dollar, reflecting expectations of de-escalation.





Looking ahead, the April meeting could yield a framework deal on key sectors like electric vehicles, rare earths, and agriculture—echoing Phase One of the 2020 accord. Success would mark a pragmatic reset; failure risks renewed protectionism.





These engagements affirm personal summitry's enduring value in great-power competition, even as structural rivalries linger.





