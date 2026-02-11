



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended India's heartfelt condolences to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney following a devastating mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, a remote community in British Columbia.





The incident, which unfolded on Tuesday afternoon, claimed the lives of nine victims and the suspect, marking one of Canada's most harrowing tragedies in recent memory.





In a poignant post on X, PM Modi expressed profound shock at the "horrendous shooting" in Canada. He offered deepest sympathies to the bereaved families, wished a speedy recovery to the injured, and affirmed that India stands in solidarity with the Canadian people during this time of immense grief. The message underscored the shared human bond transcending international borders.





The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed that the violence erupted at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, a key institution in the small town of approximately 2,400 residents nestled in the Peace River Regional District. Six victims were discovered deceased inside the school premises, highlighting the profound impact on the local educational community.





Tragically, another victim succumbed to injuries en route to medical care, bringing the school-related death toll to seven. Investigators later identified a secondary site believed to be connected to the rampage, where two additional bodies were found, elevating the total fatalities to nine—all attributed to the actions of a lone suspect.





The perpetrator was located dead at the primary scene, with evidence pointing to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. This detail, shared by the RCMP in their initial release, has tempered immediate fears of an ongoing threat, allowing authorities to focus on victim support and forensic analysis.





Among the survivors, two individuals suffered serious or life-threatening injuries and were urgently airlifted to advanced medical facilities. Meanwhile, 25 others received evaluation and treatment at the Tumbler Ridge medical centre for non-critical wounds, reflecting the widespread trauma rippling through the community.





Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, in a sombre X post, voiced his devastation over the "horrific shootings." He extended prayers and deepest condolences to the families and friends of those lost, labelling the event as one of the nation's most tragic in years. Carney's words echoed a national mood of sorrow and resolve.





Tumbler Ridge, known for its natural beauty and coal mining heritage, now grapples with unimaginable loss. The secondary school serves students from across the region, amplifying the ripple effects on families, educators, and first responders who confronted the chaos.





Preliminary RCMP statements indicate no outstanding suspects, with the investigation centring on motive, timeline, and potential warning signs. Forensic teams are meticulously processing both scenes, while mental health experts and counsellors have mobilised to aid the healing process.





This tragedy evokes memories of past Canadian school shootings, such as the 2018 incident in Grande Prairie, yet its scale in such a tight-knit locale intensifies the shockwaves. Community leaders have called for unity, with local vigils already forming to honour the fallen.





Internationally, PM Modi's outreach highlights strengthening India-Canada ties amid shared democratic values, even as bilateral relations navigate complexities like trade and diplomacy. The gesture arrives against a backdrop of collaborative efforts in global forums.





As details emerge, questions persist about security protocols at rural schools and access to firearms in Canada, where stringent regulations prevail. Advocacy groups are likely to renew calls for enhanced prevention measures.





The people of Tumbler Ridge face a long road to recovery, bolstered by national and international support. Flags across Canada fly at half-mast, symbolising collective mourning for the innocent lives cut short.





Based On ANI Report







