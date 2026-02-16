



Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDO-PACOM), has publicly praised India's Operation Sindoor, describing its tactical execution as exemplary.





Speaking to journalists in New Delhi on 15 February 2026, he highlighted the operation's precision and the profound introspection that followed among Indian forces.





The operation was triggered by the devastating Pahalgam attack, a terrorist incident that claimed numerous lives and escalated tensions along the Line of Control. Paparo expressed tremendous reverence for the tragedy, acknowledging its gravity while noting that further details remain a sovereign matter for India.





He commended the restraint shown during the strikes, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan without broader escalation. In a volatile region, such discipline underscores the importance of calibrated responses to maintain strategic stability.





Paparo drew attention to the use of Chinese-origin weapons by Pakistani forces during the confrontation. This revelation serves as a stark reminder of external influences in South Asian conflicts, prompting calls for unwavering vigilance.





“One never knows when a crisis may emerge,” the admiral stated. “Maintaining a strong deterrent posture is critical, with every operation yielding vital lessons for future preparedness.”





Modern warfare, he explained, hinges on intricate “kill chains” integrating sensors, communications, propulsion, warheads, and seekers. Geography, once a dominant factor, has diminished in relevance due to advancements in space-based assets, information systems, and propulsion technologies.





Success now depends on dominance in the information domain, encompassing space and counterspace operations, electronic warfare, low-observability platforms, and artificial intelligence. These elements enhance both lethality and survivability in 21st-century conflicts.





Paparo lauded India’s forward-thinking approach to artificial intelligence, positioning it as a tool for societal benefit with immense defence potential. INDO-PACOM leads in AI integration for military operations, opening avenues for deeper India-US collaboration.





The security landscape in the Indo-Pacific is dynamic and complex, fuelling the rapid ascent of the India-US partnership. Cooperation spans technical transfers, joint exercises, and shared strategic interests.





Key milestones include the 2018 Apache helicopter deal, followed by MQ-9 platforms, GE-414 engines for Tejas fighters, P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, and MH-60R Seahawk helicopters. These acquisitions bolster India’s aerial and naval capabilities.





Joint exercises such as Tiger Triumph, Malabar, Cope India, and RIMPAC exemplify growing interoperability. Paparo described the trajectory as “steep upward,” driven by mutual commitments to a free and open Indo-Pacific.





In the maritime sphere, the US views India as a pivotal player in Indian Ocean security. Enhanced maritime domain awareness, including undersea surveillance, remains a cornerstone of bilateral efforts amid rising submarine threats from regional adversaries.





Operation Sindoor’s lessons extend beyond tactics, reinforcing the need for resilient supply chains and indigenous innovation. India’s push for self-reliance aligns seamlessly with US initiatives like the Quad and iCET framework.





Paparo’s remarks signal sustained momentum in defence ties, potentially accelerating co-production deals and technology sharing. As China’s assertiveness grows, such partnerships will be indispensable for regional equilibrium.





Vigilance against proxy threats and technological proliferation remains paramount. India’s measured response in Sindoor exemplifies the maturity required to navigate these challenges without unintended escalations.





