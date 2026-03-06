



The Indian Air Force has officially declared a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet as "overdue" following a sudden loss of contact during a mission in the Northeast.





The aircraft, which is a cornerstone of India’s aerial defence strategy, departed from the Jorhat airbase in Assam on Thursday evening for a routine sortie.





According to official military records, the final communication from the cockpit was logged at 7:42 pm, after which the jet vanished from radar screens.





In aviation terminology, an "overdue" status is a formal trigger for emergency protocols. It indicates that the aircraft has failed to land at its scheduled time or has missed mandatory communication windows with Air Traffic Control.





While the term is grave, it is technically distinct from a confirmed accident. Authorities maintain a slim hope that the silence could be attributed to a total radio failure, severe weather interference in the rugged Assamese terrain, or an unannounced diversion to a secondary landing strip.





Despite these possibilities, the IAF has wasted no time in activating a comprehensive Search and Rescue (SAR) operation.





Specialist teams, including low-flying helicopters equipped with night-vision capabilities and ground search parties, have been deployed to scour the dense forests and hills along the jet’s last known flight path.





The primary objective is to triangulate the exact coordinates where the radar signal terminated to locate the aircrew as quickly as possible.





The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a sophisticated, twin-engine multirole fighter developed by Russia and heavily customised with Indian-integrated electronics. Known for its "super-manoeuvrability" and massive payload capacity, it serves as the backbone of the IAF's frontline fleet.





Its disappearance is a matter of significant concern, as these jets are typically equipped with robust redundant systems designed to prevent simultaneous communication and navigation blackouts.





As of the latest updates, the IAF has stated that further details are being ascertained while the mission continues through the night. The search remains complicated by the challenging geography of the region, which is known for its thick canopy and unpredictable atmospheric conditions. The military has not yet speculated on the cause of the incident, focusing all current resources on the safety of the pilots involved.





