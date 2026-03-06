



The collaborative venture between Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bellatrix Aerospace represents a significant milestone in India’s space sector, merging the industrial might of a public sector giant with the nimble innovation of a deep-tech start-up.





This partnership is specifically engineered to target the Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) regime, an orbital band situated between 150 km and 450 km above the Earth’s surface.





By formalising this Memorandum of Understanding, the two entities aim to co-design and manufacture high-performance satellite systems and payloads tailored for this challenging environment.





VLEO is increasingly viewed as the next frontier for both strategic and civilian space applications due to its unique physical advantages.





Operating at these lower altitudes allows for significantly higher-resolution imaging and drastically reduced communication latency compared to traditional Low Earth Orbits.





Furthermore, the proximity to Earth can lead to reduced launch costs, as less energy is required to place a payload into these orbits.





However, the region presents a substantial technical hurdle: atmospheric drag. At these heights, the thin remains of the atmosphere are dense enough to cause orbital decay, necessitating sophisticated propulsion systems to maintain altitude.





The synergy between the two firms is designed to address these specific technical demands. BEL brings to the table decades of expertise in mission-critical electronics, sophisticated radar systems, and resilient communication hardware developed for the defence sector.





Conversely, Bellatrix Aerospace offers cutting-edge specialisation in electric and green propulsion systems, which are essential for countering the constant drag experienced in VLEO. By integrating BEL’s electronic infrastructure with Bellatrix’s propulsion capabilities, the partnership seeks to create a robust, indigenous satellite platform capable of sustained operations.





This alliance also highlights a strategic shift in the Indian aerospace ecosystem, fostering a "best of both worlds" approach to manufacturing. The collaboration is intended to bolster national self-reliance in space technology, ensuring that critical strategic missions can be supported by domestic innovation.





As the global competition for orbital space intensifies, the development of integrated satellite solutions for VLEO positions India as a key player in the next generation of space-based surveillance and communication.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







