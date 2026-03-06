



Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has declared that the ultimate aim of Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Iran is to bring about regime change in Tehran.





Speaking via video link at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Saar emphasised that while Israel and the United States are working to create the conditions for such a transformation, the actual change must be driven by the Iranian people themselves.





He described Iran’s current leadership as oppressive and repressive, arguing that despite widespread public sentiment for change, the regime’s brutality has prevented meaningful political shifts. Saar insisted that Israel’s strategic objective is to eliminate existential threats posed by Iran, including its nuclear programme, ballistic missile development, and support for proxy groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.





The remarks come in the wake of a dramatic escalation in West Asia. On 28 February, a joint US-Israel strike killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, provoking fierce retaliation from Tehran. Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab states, targeting American bases and Israeli assets, while Israel expanded its strikes to Lebanon, focusing on Hezbollah positions.





Saar acknowledged that it was too early to fully assess the impact of the operation, noting that only five days had passed since the escalation began. He stressed Israel’s patience and determination, saying that the campaign would continue until its strategic goals were achieved. He added that while Israel cannot impose regime change alone, external support may be necessary to enable the Iranian people to act.





The Israeli minister also dismissed the idea of a fixed timeline for the conflict, pointing out that the duration would depend on achieving Israel’s objectives rather than arbitrary deadlines. He referred to US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the war could last several weeks, but reiterated that Israel’s focus was on long-term security rather than short-term gains.





Saar concluded by underlining Israel’s resolve to prevent recurring wars with Iran, insisting that the current operation is aimed at removing existential threats once and for all. He maintained that the endgame would be written by the Iranian people, but only if the international community helps create the conditions for change.





ANI







