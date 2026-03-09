



China has adopted a measured stance on Iran's appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as its new supreme leader, labelling the move an internal affair.





During a press briefing in Beijing on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun noted that the decision aligns with Iran's constitutional processes. He stressed that Beijing refrains from meddling in the domestic matters of other nations.





This response underscores China's consistent policy of non-interference. Guo emphasised respect for Iran's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity. The remarks, reported by China Daily, come amid reports of escalating regional tensions.





Iran's Assembly of Experts, the clerical body tasked with selecting the supreme leader, formally announced Mojtaba Khamenei's appointment on Sunday. At 56 years old, the cleric is the son of the late Ali Khamenei, who perished in recent military strikes. These strikes formed part of a broader conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.





The transition represents a pivotal juncture in Iran's political landscape. Mojtaba Khamenei now serves as the third supreme leader of the Islamic Republic since its founding in 1979. His elevation by the Assembly of Experts followed internal deliberations within Iran's religious and political establishments.





China's statement arrives against a backdrop of heightened Middle East volatility. Israel has reportedly issued warnings of potential strikes against any successor to Ali Khamenei. In response, Guo reiterated Beijing's opposition to actions that risk further destabilising the region.





Beijing has long nurtured diplomatic relations with Tehran. China frequently advocates for dialogue and restraint amid regional disputes. Its latest comments reaffirm this approach, avoiding direct engagement with the political ramifications of Iran's leadership shift.





The appointment occurs during a period of profound geopolitical uncertainty. Iran's new leadership assumes power as proxy conflicts and direct confrontations intensify across the region. External powers, including the US and Israel, continue to exert pressure on Tehran.





China's cautious phrasing signals a desire to maintain equilibrium in its ties with Iran. As a major buyer of Iranian oil and a partner in economic initiatives, Beijing benefits from stability in the Persian Gulf. Yet, it stops short of endorsing or critiquing the succession explicitly.





Observers note that Mojtaba Khamenei's rise had long been anticipated in some quarters. Rumours of his grooming for the role circulated for years, given his influence within clerical circles. His father's demise in military action, however, accelerated the process dramatically.





The strikes that killed Ali Khamenei marked a sharp escalation in hostilities. Attributed to Israeli and possibly US-backed operations, they targeted key Iranian figures amid ongoing shadow wars. Iran's retaliatory capabilities now fall under Mojtaba Khamenei's oversight.





Regionally, the leadership change could reshape alliances. Iran's proxies, such as Hezbollah and the Houthis, await signals from the new supreme leader. Tehran’s nuclear programme and support for militias remain flashpoints for Western powers.





China's invocation of sovereignty mirrors its rhetoric in other global hotspots. From Ukraine to the South China Sea, Beijing champions non-intervention as a principle. This stance allows it to position itself as a counterweight to perceived Western overreach.





For Iran, the transition reinforces the theocratic system's resilience. Critics abroad decry it as dynastic, yet supporters view it as a lawful continuation. The Assembly of Experts' role ensures clerical legitimacy under the constitution.





Israel's threats underscore the precarious security environment. Prime Minister Netanyahu's government has vowed to prevent Iran from consolidating power. Such rhetoric heightens fears of broader conflict, potentially drawing in Gulf states.





Beijing's call for restraint aligns with its broader Middle East strategy. China seeks to expand influence through economic diplomacy, including the Belt and Road Initiative. Disruptions from war could jeopardise these investments.





Mojtaba Khamenei's relative youth contrasts with his father's long tenure. Ali Khamenei ruled for over three decades, navigating sanctions, revolutions, and wars. His son inherits a nation under strain from isolation and internal dissent.





Economic woes, including inflation and unemployment, plague Iran. The new leader must address these while confronting external foes. China's endorsement of sovereignty offers diplomatic cover, though practical support remains economic in nature.





As the dust settles, global actors watch closely. The US has yet to comment officially, but expectations point to heightened sanctions. Europe's divided stance may tilt towards caution.





China's response prioritises stability and non-interference. It navigates the tightrope of alliance with Iran while avoiding entanglement in conflict. The coming months will test Mojtaba Khamenei's mettle amid unrelenting pressures.

















Alternative Headline: