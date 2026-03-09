



The seventh edition of the India-Japan Joint Military Exercise, Dharma Guardian 2026, has successfully concluded at the Foreign Training Node in Chaubattia, Uttarakhand. Running from 24 February to 8 March, this annual event underscores the deepening defence ties between the two nations.





Held alternately in India and Japan since 2018, the exercise forms a cornerstone of their bilateral defence cooperation. It gains heightened importance amid shared security concerns, including the rising threats from global terrorism and regional instability.





The closing ceremony, conducted on 7 March, celebrated the culmination of intensive joint training between contingents from the Indian Army and the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF). This marked a reaffirmation of both countries' commitment to regional peace, stability, and collaborative defence efforts.





Troops from both armies engaged in rigorous drills to bolster interoperability and joint operational capabilities. The focus remained on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism tactics, alongside urban warfare simulations and combat exercises in challenging terrains.





Training sessions emphasised the exchange of best practices, operational protocols, and professional insights. Participants honed physical fitness, marksmanship, and fieldcraft skills, fostering mutual respect through cultural exchanges and shared traditions.





A standout feature was Exercise ASAHI SHAKTI, the Validation Exercise that tested the proficiency gained during the programme. This 48-hour field manoeuvre simulated a high-stakes operational scenario in the Chaubattia region, pitting joint forces against terrorist threats.





Key elements of the validation phase included detailed terrain analysis and the establishment of a Company Operating Base. Intelligence gathering occurred via patrols and ambushes, leading into cordon-and-search operations.





Special heliborne insertions added complexity, followed by room intervention drills and hostage rescue missions. These replicated real-world counter-terrorism scenarios, demanding seamless coordination between the allies.





Modern surveillance tools, notably drones, played a pivotal role. They enhanced situational awareness, enabling precise coordination and superior operational effectiveness in dynamic environments









The closing event drew senior officers, including Major General Tsunehiro Yanagida, Vice Commanding General of the 1st Division, JGSDF, and Major General Sudhanshu Sharma, SM, VSM, Chief of Staff at Headquarters 14 Corps, representing the Indian Army.





This edition of Dharma Guardian exemplifies the evolving strategic partnership between India and Japan. It highlights their joint resolve to counter contemporary security challenges through enhanced military synergy.





Beyond tactical gains, the exercise promoted goodwill and cultural understanding, strengthening personal bonds among soldiers. Such interactions pave the way for future collaborations in multinational operations.





In the broader geopolitical context, Dharma Guardian aligns with India's Act East Policy and Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision. Together, they address common threats from non-state actors and potential aggressors in the Indo-Pacific.





The successful outcome reinforces India's push for indigenous defence capabilities while integrating allied technologies and doctrines. For Japan, it bolsters its defensive posture amid regional tensions.





Looking ahead, Dharma Guardian 2026 sets a high benchmark for interoperability. Future iterations may incorporate advanced domains like cyber defence and space-based assets, reflecting evolving threats.





This exercise stands as a testament to the robust India-Japan defence alliance, ready to safeguard shared interests in an uncertain world.





