



Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has issued a stark appeal to Iran's military, urging soldiers and officers to lay down their arms and align with the people against the Islamic Republic's regime. This call comes amid profound upheaval following the appointment of a new Supreme Leader, marking a potential turning point in the nation's turbulent history.





In a pointed post on X, Pahlavi declared that the Iranian populace widely backs efforts by the United States and Israel to dismantle the regime's security infrastructure. He specifically praised their resolve to 'decimate the Revolutionary Guards and dismantle the Islamic Republic's infrastructure of terror', framing it as a popular mandate against oppression.





Pahlavi accused the current leadership of deploying civilians as 'human shields', labelling this tactic a 'crime against humanity'. He emphasised that safeguarding civilian lives and Iran's critical national assets must take precedence, positioning his message as one of moral clarity amid escalating conflict.





Directly addressing Iran's armed forces, the crown prince promised a future role for those who defect. 'To Iran's own military: lay down your arms and join the people. If you do, there will be a place for you in a free Iran', he stated, evoking visions of a post-regime era where loyalty shifts from the clerical elite to the nation.





This intervention follows the Assembly of Experts' announcement on Sunday, appointing 56-year-old cleric Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the third Supreme Leader since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The decision, reached after days of deliberation, was confirmed via a formal statement hailing a 'decisive vote'.





Mojtaba Khamenei, born in 1969 in Mashhad, is the second son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who dominated Iran's leadership for nearly four decades. Described as more hardline than his father, Mojtaba's ascension signals a potential intensification of the regime's ideological stance at a moment of acute vulnerability.





The timing could not be more precarious. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death on 28 February resulted from joint US-Israeli military strikes that also eliminated several senior regime figures. These operations have crippled Iran's command structure, fuelling internal dissent and external pressures.





Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi overthrown in 1979, has long positioned himself as a figurehead for regime change. Operating from exile in the United States, he commands a following among diaspora Iranians and dissidents who yearn for a secular, democratic alternative to the theocracy.





His latest statement taps into widespread frustration with the regime's economic mismanagement, corruption, and proxy wars across the region. Protests have simmered for years, erupting notably in 2022 over Mahsa Amini's death, and now risk boiling over amid the leadership vacuum.





The Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), a pillar of the regime's power, face unprecedented strain. US and Israeli actions have targeted their missile sites, drone facilities, and command nodes, eroding their operational capacity. Pahlavi's plea exploits this weakness, aiming to fracture military loyalty.





Iran's regular armed forces, distinct from the ideologically driven IRGC, have historically shown ambivalence towards the clerical rulers. Conscription draws from ordinary citizens, many of whom harbour grievances over conscripted service in distant conflicts like Syria and Yemen.





Broader West Asian tensions amplify the stakes. Israel's ongoing operations against Hezbollah and Hamas, both Iranian proxies, have stretched Tehran's resources thin. The US, under renewed hawkish policies, views the strikes as pre-emptive measures against nuclear ambitions and regional destabilisation.





Pahlavi's endorsement of foreign intervention marks a bold escalation. It contrasts with traditional nationalist sentiments but resonates with those prioritising regime collapse over sovereignty concerns. Polls from Iranian exile groups suggest significant covert support for such external pressure.





The Assembly of Experts' swift move to install Mojtaba Khamenei betrays regime anxiety. Lacking his father's charisma, the new leader inherits a fractured state apparatus, besieged economy, and galvanised opposition. Whispers of internal purges and factional infighting already circulate.





Internationally, reactions remain muted. Western capitals watch warily, balancing support for Israel's security with fears of refugee flows and oil disruptions. Russia and China, longstanding Iranian allies, have condemned the strikes but offered limited aid, prioritising their own strategic retreats.





For ordinary Iranians, the crossroads feels existential. Decades of sanctions, repression, and isolation have bred despair, yet Pahlavi's vision of a 'free Iran' stirs hope among the young and urbanised. Social media buzzes with coded calls to action, evading regime censors.





Should defections materialise, the regime's collapse could accelerate, paving the way for a transitional authority. Pahlavi has outlined plans for a constitutional convention, drawing on monarchist, republican, and secular voices. Yet ethnic divisions—Kurds, Baloch, Azeris—pose risks of balkanisation.





The military's response will prove decisive. Officers weighing Pahlavi's offer face execution or exile if they falter. Rank-and-file soldiers, enduring privations, may heed the call, tipping the balance towards popular uprising.





As night falls over Tehran, the Islamic Republic confronts its gravest peril. Pahlavi's words echo through digital shadows, challenging the mullahs' grip and inviting history's verdict.





ANI







