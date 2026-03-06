



The Chinese government has officially confirmed the imminent deployment of Zhai Jun, the Special Envoy on Middle East Issue, to West Asia. This diplomatic move aims to facilitate de-escalation as the region grapples with a rapidly intensifying conflict.





The announcement, made by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning during a press briefing on Thursday, underscores Beijing’s position that dialogue remains the only viable path toward a sustainable resolution.





Mao Ning articulated China’s grave concerns regarding the current trajectory of the violence, asserting that the continued expansion of hostilities serves no nation's strategic or humanitarian interests. She emphasised that Beijing remains in constant communication with various stakeholders to build an international consensus focused on reducing tensions.





The spokesperson reiterated that war and the use of force are incapable of providing long-term solutions to complex regional disputes.





The urgency of this diplomatic mission follows a seismic shift in regional stability triggered by a joint US-Israeli military operation.





This strike, which took place last Saturday on Iranian soil, resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several high-ranking officials. The assassination has provoked a massive military response from Tehran, pushing the confrontation into a volatile new phase.





In the six days since the initial strike, Iran has retaliated with extensive drone and missile salvos crossing multiple Arab nations. These counter-strikes have specifically targeted American military installations and Israeli assets throughout the region.





Simultaneously, Israel has persisted with its strikes on Tehran while expanding its military operations into Lebanon to target Hezbollah positions, heightening fears of a full-scale regional war.





Amidst this chaos, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has been engaged in a flurry of high-level diplomacy. He has held urgent telephonic discussions with his counterparts from Russia, Iran, Oman, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. During these talks, Wang stressed the necessity of upholding the United Nations Charter and spoke out against the "arbitrary use of force" in international relations.





Beijing’s primary objective, as outlined by the Foreign Ministry, is to secure an immediate cessation of military operations. China is calling for all involved parties to return to the negotiating table to prevent the conflict from engulfing the wider territory.





Furthermore, the spokesperson urged all combatants to adhere to their international obligations by ensuring the protection of civilians and refraining from targeting essential civilian infrastructure.





ANI







