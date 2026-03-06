



The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, has issued a robust warning regarding the escalating volatility in the Middle East, asserting that Moscow is prepared to take all necessary measures to prevent military interventions by the United States and Israel against Iran.





Speaking at a round-table event for ambassadors on Thursday, Lavrov emphasised that Russia’s primary objective is to cultivate a geopolitical environment where such offensive operations become functionally impossible.





This stance underscores Moscow's deepening involvement in regional security dynamics and its desire to act as a counterweight to Western military influence.





To achieve this goal, Lavrov outlined a strategy rooted in intensive diplomatic engagement. He noted that Russia remains in constant dialogue with regional stakeholders and intends to leverage its position within the United Nations Security Council and the General Assembly to build a broad international coalition.





By galvanising the global community, Moscow aims to erect diplomatic and political barriers that would discourage or block unilateral military action against Tehran, thereby averting a wider regional conflagration.





Central to Lavrov’s address was a proposal for an immediate moratorium on any military strikes that result in civilian casualties or the destruction of essential infrastructure. He highlighted the devastating humanitarian consequences of the current crisis, urging all parties to prioritise the protection of non-combatants.





This humanitarian appeal serves as a cornerstone of Russia's public-facing strategy, framing their intervention as a necessary step to maintain regional stability and uphold international law.





The Foreign Minister also directed sharp criticism toward the strategic clarity of the ongoing military operations in the area. Lavrov contended that even within the United States, political leaders have failed to articulate a coherent ultimate objective for their current engagement.





By questioning the lack of a defined "end game," he suggested that the current trajectory is one of aimless escalation that threatens to spiral out of control without achieving a sustainable peace.





Ultimately, Lavrov’s remarks signal a definitive shift toward a more proactive Russian role in shielding Iran from potential strikes. By combining high-level UN diplomacy with a call for a cessation of civilian-targeted violence, Moscow is positioning itself as the arbiter of a new regional order designed to check the reach of Washington and Tel Aviv.





The success of this policy will depend heavily on Russia's ability to maintain its alliances in the face of rapidly shifting frontlines.





ANI







