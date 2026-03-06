



Israel's Blue Sparrow missile has emerged as a game-changer in modern warfare, reportedly used to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during Operation Epic Fury on 28 February 2026, reports Zee News.





Launched from Israeli F-15 or F-35 jets around 7:30 AM Iran time, the missile struck Khamenei's fortified compound in Tehran by 9:40 AM, following a quasi-ballistic trajectory that propelled it to near-space altitudes before hypersonic re-entry at over Mach 5.





This path renders it nearly impossible for conventional air defences to intercept, enabling precision strikes on high-value targets from over 1,000 km away using GPS and inertial navigation.

Crystal Maze 2: Indian Air Force's Latest Endeavour in Aerial Superiority



Developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the Blue Sparrow belongs to the Sparrow family, initially designed to simulate enemy ballistic missiles like Scuds for testing Israel's Arrow defence system.





Measuring 6.5 metres and weighing about 1.9 tons, it was adapted for offensive air-to-surface roles due to its speed and manoeuvrability. Debris resembling elongated grey cylinders was found in western Iraq, confirming its trajectory during the strike.





The operation, codenamed Epic Fury by the US Pentagon and Roaring Lion by Israel, involved coordinated US-Israeli strikes that also eliminated several senior Iranian officials, including IRGC commander Mohammad Pakpour and others.





Israeli intelligence from Unit 820 had monitored Khamenei's movements for years, adjusting the timeline when he attended a surface-level meeting. By 1 March, Iranian state media confirmed his death, triggering 40 days of mourning amid reports of over 1,100 fatalities in Iran.





India is actively integrating similar Israeli missile technologies to bolster its deep-strike capabilities, particularly through the ROCKS missile and the proposed Golden Horizon system. The ROCKS, an operational variant of the Crystal Maze-2 and linked to the Sparrow/Anchor family, was successfully test-fired by the Indian Air Force (IAF) from a Sukhoi Su-30MKI in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in April 2024.





With a range exceeding 250-300 km, it targets high-value sites in GPS-denied environments using electro-optical seekers, allowing strikes without entering enemy airspace.





This test demonstrated India's ability to hit deep targets from stand-off distances, enhancing Su-30MKI versatility against threats from Pakistan or China. Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, larger orders are planned with India-sourced components and potential DRDO technology transfers.





In February 2026, Israel offered the Golden Horizon air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM) for integration on upgraded Su-30MKIs, with an estimated range of 1,500-2,000 km. Tailored for hardened, deeply buried targets like bunkers, it promises transformative stand-off strikes without border crossings. Linked to the Sparrow family, it shifts India's arsenal towards harder-to-intercept ballistic profiles over cruise missiles.





This collaboration builds on proven Israeli tech used in India's Operation Sindoor in 2025 against Pakistan, where SPICE kits, HARPY/Harop drones, Barak-8 missiles, Heron UAVs, SkyStriker loitering munitions, and Rampage missiles excelled. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed their "battle-proven" performance, including HAROPs destroying radars in Lahore. SkyStriker, made in Bangalore via Alpha Design-Elbit JV, highlighted local manufacturing.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to Israel, including in February 2026, have deepened ties, potentially yielding Golden Horizon as a key outcome. These integrations align with IAF modernisation, blending imported precision with indigenous efforts for strategic deterrence in South Asia.





As tensions persist in the Middle East, with ongoing US-Israeli strikes causing heavy casualties, India's adoption of Sparrow-derived tech positions it at the forefront of air-launched ballistic capabilities. Future DRDO co-development could yield fully indigenous variants, ensuring self-reliance in hypersonic deep-strike warfare.





