



In a significant boost to India's indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem, IG Defence has unveiled ambitious plans to establish a ₹300 crore unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) facility in Ganjam district, Odisha, reported FlapOne.

Announced in February 2026, this investment underscores the company's commitment to ramping up production of advanced unmanned systems amid evolving security challenges.

IG Defence specialises in designing and developing a diverse range of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), counter-UAS (C-UAS) solutions, and cutting-edge simulation and training platforms. The new Odisha facility will focus on manufacturing tactical and mission-specific UAVs, positioning the firm as a key player in India's push for self-reliance in drone technology.





The company's impressive portfolio encompasses strike-capable unmanned platforms, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, logistic UAV swarms, and sophisticated training simulators. These offerings cater to a broad spectrum of military and strategic needs, from precision strikes to real-time battlefield intelligence.





Speaking to Janes in February, Major General R C Padhi (Retd), senior vice-president at IG Defence, highlighted the strategic importance of the Odisha project alongside a new facility in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. These developments, he noted, will substantially enhance the company's overall manufacturing prowess.





IG Defence has already commissioned a state-of-the-art facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in December 2025. Padhi revealed that construction and UAV production occurred simultaneously at this site, enabling rapid scaling 'on a war footing' to meet urgent operational demands.





This accelerated expansion draws direct lessons from Operation Sindoor, India's military action against Pakistan in May 2025. 'We had very limited capability during Operation Sindoor,' Padhi candidly admitted, emphasising how the experience exposed critical gaps that prompted a surge in production capacity.





Post-operation, IG Defence has substantially increased its manufacturing output. The Noida plant now serves as a cornerstone of this growth, with UAVs rolling off production lines to bolster national stockpiles.





The forthcoming Jhansi facility has secured all necessary approvals from relevant authorities, paving the way for swift implementation. Meanwhile, the Odisha plant is poised to become a hub for high-volume tactical UAV assembly.





Both new sites are slated for commissioning by 2028, addressing persistent bottlenecks in IG Defence's current capabilities. Padhi stressed that these facilities will enable the production of next-generation systems at scale, including FPV Striker UAVs capable of carrying up to 500 g payloads with endurance exceeding 45 minutes.





This multi-pronged expansion aligns seamlessly with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence. By localising UAV manufacturing, IG Defence reduces import dependencies and fortifies supply chains against geopolitical disruptions.





The firm's growth trajectory reflects broader trends in India's defence sector, where private players are increasingly partnering with entities like DRDO and HAL to deliver indigenous solutions. IG Defence's focus on swarms and counter-UAS systems positions it ideally for future conflicts dominated by drone warfare.





Operation Sindoor served as a stark reminder of the need for rapid deployability. Lessons from that campaign have directly informed IG Defence's 'war footing' approach, ensuring platforms like the FPV Striker are ready for high-intensity scenarios.





With facilities spanning Noida, Jhansi, and Odisha, IG Defence is building a robust pan-India manufacturing footprint. This network will support not only domestic armed forces but also potential exports, enhancing India's stature in the global UAV market.





Padhi's insights reveal a company transforming constraints into opportunities. By 2028, these investments promise to elevate IG Defence from a niche innovator to a cornerstone of India's aerial defence architecture.





As India navigates complex regional threats from neighbours like Pakistan and China, such advancements in UAV capabilities could prove decisive. IG Defence's story exemplifies how private sector agility is reshaping the nation's military-industrial landscape.





FlapOne



